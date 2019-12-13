WESTVILLE — A correctional officer is accused of trying to traffic drugs into the state prison where he worked, according to the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Dennis Cousins, 27, of Hammond, was arrested Friday just before his shift at the Westville Correctional Facility. Investigators said they found Suboxone — a prescription medication commonly used to treat individuals addicted to opioids — on him.
IDOC officials said he was taken to the LaPorte County Jail on charges of bribery, trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
Cousins, who was hired at the prison in June, is currently suspended without pay, pending an investigation. Formal charges will be determined by the LaPorte County Prosecutor's Office.
“We have a zero tolerance policy on trafficking," Warden John Galipeau said in a release Friday. "We will arrest and seek prosecution against any person who attempts to traffic illegal substances into any of our facilities; this will be no exception.”
ALAN SURBER
Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 5, 2019
Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
ALANTE WRIGHT
Age: 26 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
AMBER LEAR
Age: 32 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Dec. 4, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
AMBER PACE
Age: 35 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Nov. 25, 2019 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department
ANDREW ALLISON
Age: 27 Residence: LaCrosse Arrest Date: Dec. 9, 2019 Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving while suspended Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
ANNETTE SIMS
Age: 52 Residence: South Bend Arrest Date: Dec. 5, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of cocaine Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
ARTHUR FLEMING
Age: 27 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
ASHLEY SHEETS
Age: 25 Residence: Chesterton Arrest Date: Dec. 4, 2019 Offense Description: Theft, deception (pending) Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
BRANDON SUMMERLIN
Age: 28 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
CASSAUNDRA JOHNSON
Age: 22 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 4, 2019 Offense Description: Battery against and endangered adult, resisting law enforcement, theft Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
CRYSTAL BURNS
Age: 35 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Dec. 5, 2019 Offense Description: Escape, failure to appear Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
CRYSTAL EGAN
Age: 31 Residence: South Bend Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
DAVID REMSON
Age: 36 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Theft, failure to appear Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
DEANNA CUELLAR
Age: 36 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Failure to appear Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
DONALD HELMS
Age: 37 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 5, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
ERIC HANCZ
Age: 35 Residence: New Carlisle, Indiana Arrest Date: Dec. 9, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of a narcotic Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
EUGENE TURNER
Age: 49 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Nov. 24, 2019 Offense Description: Battery with moderate bodily injury Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
GRANT ROMANO
Age: 25 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Dec. 7, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
IEISHA STALLING
Age: 28 Residence: South Bend Arrest Date: Dec. 4, 2019 Offense Description: Theft, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
JAMES CAMBLE
Age: 24 Residence: Kalamazoo, Michigan Arrest Date: Dec. 5, 2019 Offense Description: Felon carrying a handgun Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
JAMES SHORTER
Age: 20 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud on a financial institution Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
JASPER KNIOLA
Age: 37 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 4, 2019 Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
JEANNIE SANDERS
Age: 30 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
JIMMY PITMAN
Age: 64 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Dec. 9, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation, invasion of privacy, operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
JOANN ZACHMEIER
Age: 56 Residence: Hammond Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
JOSEPH UKONGA
Age: 28 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Nov. 21, 2019 Offense Description: Criminal recklessness, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felong Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
JUAN TORRES
Age: 35 Residence: Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2019 Offense Description: Dealing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
KEITH KING
Age: 36 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Nov. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
KERI KOHN
Age: 33 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Nov. 21, 2019 Offense Description: Dealing in methamphetamine Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
KRISTIN VANSCHOYCK
Age: 31 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 5, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, theft, unlawful possession of a syringe Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
MONICA HARRINGTON
Age: 27 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Nov. 28, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery, Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
NIKKO SHACK
Age: 23 Residence: Dolton, Illinois Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Dealing in marijuana, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
RANDY HEIDER
Age: 21 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Nov. 24, 2019 Offense Description: Failure to appear Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
RAPHEAL SEAY
Age: 29 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 9, 2019 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in marijuana Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
RYAN WHATLEY
Age: 24 Residence: LaCrosse, Indiana Arrest Date: Nov. 25, 2019 Offense Description: Residential entry, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
SAMUEL CORNELL
Age: 26 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Nov. 26, 2019 Offense Description: Theft, criminal trespass Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
SETH KONRAD
Age: 33 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Nov. 22, 2019 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a syringe Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
STEPHEN BLAZEK
Age: 27 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Dec. 8, 2019 Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
TERRIANN KABOWSKI
Age: 21 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Nov. 24, 2019 Offense Description: Failure to appear, false identity statement Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
THOMAS GALLOWAY
Age: 41 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: Dec. 9, 2019 Offense Description: Failure to appear Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
TIFFANY MEADOWS
Age: 36 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Dec. 5, 2019 Offense Description: Escape, possession of a controlled substance Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
TIMOTHY HOSTETLER
Age: 29 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: Nov. 29, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
WILLIAM TROEGER
Age: 50 Residence: Elkhart Arrest Date: Nov. 27, 2019 Offense Description: Failure to appear Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
