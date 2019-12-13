{{featured_button_text}}
Dennis Cousins

Dennis Cousins, 27, of Hammond, is charged with bribery, trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.

WESTVILLE — A correctional officer is accused of trying to traffic drugs into the state prison where he worked, according to the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Dennis Cousins, 27, of Hammond, was arrested Friday just before his shift at the Westville Correctional Facility. Investigators said they found Suboxone — a prescription medication commonly used to treat individuals addicted to opioids — on him.

IDOC officials said he was taken to the LaPorte County Jail on charges of bribery, trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.

Cousins, who was hired at the prison in June, is currently suspended without pay, pending an investigation. Formal charges will be determined by the LaPorte County Prosecutor's Office.

“We have a zero tolerance policy on trafficking," Warden John Galipeau said in a release Friday. "We will arrest and seek prosecution against any person who attempts to traffic illegal substances into any of our facilities; this will be no exception.” 

