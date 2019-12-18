HAMMOND — Martha Gallegos, 20, came to the United States from Mexico when she was six months old, unaware her parents illegally brought her here for a better life.
"Life as an undocumented immigrant has made me face many challenges that push me to work hard every single day. My main motivation has always been my parents, who I owe everything to for all the sacrifices they’ve done and continue to do for me," Gallegos said.
Today, Gallegos is majoring in political science with a minor in public policy administration and Spanish at Purdue University Northwest. She has lived in Hammond for most of her life.
"As a first-generation immigrant, a first-generation college student and DACA recipient, I want to make a difference in my community," Gallegos said.
Gallegos' comments came Monday night at City Hall in Hammond where the Common Council unanimously approved a resolution declaring its support for undocumented immigrants, and specifically the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA program, and The DREAM act.
Several audience members spoke in support.
DACA was created in 2012 under former President Barack Obama to protect undocumented children by deferring removal action if they meet criteria, such as enrolling in high school, having a high school degree or avoiding a serious criminal conviction.
Nearly 790,000 young DACA recipients have received work permits and removal relief through the program, nearly 9,900 of whom live in Indiana. Immigrants accounted for 27% of the state's population growth between 2000 and 2015, the resolution states.
The resolution calls on Congress to:
- Stand by those brought as children to this country as the United States is the only country they know
- Support a comprehensive and workable approach to solve our nation's historically broken immigration system
- Take affirmative steps to develop a bipartisan pathway to citizenship for DREAMERS
- Pass into law the DREAM act, giving DREAMERS permanent citizen status
The resolution declares that the Hammond council condemns President Donald Trump's 2017 termination of the DACA program and supports the Dream Act. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the lawfulness of the Trump administration's termination of the program. Lower courts have allowed the program to remain in place in the interim to protect people like Gallegos.
The resolution's lead sponsor, Councilman Pete Torres, 2nd District, said many Hammond residents are undocumented immigrants and have benefited from the DACA program.
"Sometimes this is the only country that they know, so if they were to be deported to their home country, they wouldn’t know no other way of life except the American way of life or language," Torres said.
Linda Anguiano, a Hammond resident with the Progressive Democrats of America Calumet Region, helped spearhead the resolution's passage. She said America is "living in dangerous times" with a conservation Supreme Court that may overturn DACA.
Second resolution
In February 2018, the Hammond Common Council received backlash for not endorsing a similar resolution that supported DACA. That version was presented last year by outgoing Councilman Anthony Higgs, D-3rd, but never received a second motion from anyone on the council, so it died on the floor.
Higgs — a controversial figure on the council — expressed some resentment Monday for past lack of support, but congratulated his colleagues for "stepping up to the plate" and supporting an issue that's "so vital to the entire nation."
Torres thanked Higgs for his past efforts, but noted there were concerns from council members about the choice of language in Higgs' resolution.
Alfredo Estrada, an immigration attorney who helped craft language for Hammond and spearheaded efforts before other city councils, said some people believed the previous version's language may set the city up for litigation or the loss of federal grant funding, and that spooked some council members.
Estrada told The Times other versions had encouraged cities' law enforcement not to communicate or cooperate with federal authorities when a resident is found to be undocumented, Estrada said. East Chicago and Gary passed so-called "Welcoming City" ordinances and have since been sued for doing so.
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., especially, has expressed support of such a resolution in the past, but feared litigation.
"Even with the first occurrence, he expressed he was supportive of this, but it was an issue of whether he would be putting the city at risk of litigation. If the council had supported a resolution that was risky and exposed the city to liability, (McDermott) would have been chastised for wasting taxpayer dollars," Estrada said. "The council and mayor were correct in recognizing that risk if we didn't (phrase) the resolution properly."
The resolution Monday night received support from McDermott, who commended immigration attorney Alfredo Estrada for "taking an ordinance that received some push-back" and making it acceptable to the council and the mayor's office, he said. McDermott said his wife, Lake Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott, is an immigrant.
"To think that if my wife's parents made a mistake when they naturalized her and that she would be threatened with deportation is horrifying to me," McDermott said. "I can't imagine if Marissa was sent back to her homeland. She was born in Poland. Like councilman pointed out, she wouldn't known how to communicate with people. She's lived her whole life in America."