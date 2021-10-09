Council president files petition in lawsuit against Gary mayor, documents say

GARY — A council president is moving to sue Gary Mayor Jerome Prince regarding personnel titles and salary changes that took place earlier this year.
Gary Common Council President William Godwin filed a petition on Friday with Lake Superior Court to have the case be heard by all of the Lake County judges, also known as "En Banc Determination."
The case, Godwin vs. Prince, takes issue with Prince's move in March 2021 to "effectively dissolve" the chief of staff position by decreasing the salary position from $98,000 a year to zero and increasing the deputy mayor position from zero to $98,000 a year," the document states.
Godwin alleged that the actions were taken without consulting the Gary Common Council and receiving their consent, claiming Prince is allowed to decrease the chief of staff salary but he cannot increase the deputy mayor's salary.
In the petition, Godwin requested that the judges hear the case to decide whether Prince's action was contrary to the Indiana code.
Gary Deputy Mayor Trent McCain said the city's policy is to not comment on pending litigation.
In March 2021, the Gary City Council agreed 9-0 to file a lawsuit against Prince during a virtual special meeting. The council had previously voted to table an ordinance that would shift McCain's official title from "chief of staff," to "deputy mayor," according to a previous Times report.
After the council tabled the ordinance, Prince, in a memo to the council, said he would invoke his statutory power to make the change and withdraw the ordinance from consideration.
Officials said like the position of chief of staff, a deputy mayor is responsible for the management of department leaders. However, a deputy mayor does carry more power as in, if the mayor is on leave, the deputy mayor would be the acting executive during that time.
If there is no deputy mayor during a mayor's absence, someone must be chosen from the council to be the acting executive or the council president can petition to be the acting mayor.
Gary officials will vote on the budget on Oct. 19, which will include personnel funds.