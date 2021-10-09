Council president files petition in lawsuit against Gary mayor, documents say

GARY — A council president is moving to sue Gary Mayor Jerome Prince regarding personnel titles and salary changes that took place earlier this year.

Gary Common Council President William Godwin filed a petition on Friday with Lake Superior Court to have the case be heard by all of the Lake County judges, also known as "En Banc Determination."

The case, Godwin vs. Prince, takes issue with Prince's move in March 2021 to "effectively dissolve" the chief of staff position by decreasing the salary position from $98,000 a year to zero and increasing the deputy mayor position from zero to $98,000 a year," the document states.

Godwin alleged that the actions were taken without consulting the Gary Common Council and receiving their consent, claiming Prince is allowed to decrease the chief of staff salary but he cannot increase the deputy mayor's salary.

In the petition, Godwin requested that the judges hear the case to decide whether Prince's action was contrary to the Indiana code.

Gary Deputy Mayor Trent McCain said the city's policy is to not comment on pending litigation.