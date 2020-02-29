Council president resigns amid Twitter porn-post scandal, claims innocence

There were no discussions about the matter during the brief council session in which typical town business was handled. There also was no public comment from residents about Farrellbegg or any other town topics.

Councilman Chris Salatas, a Republican, said after the meeting that the panel is waiting for “the truth” to be revealed about the matter. When that happens, “the right will be done,” he said.

The Twitter account in question is @TheKilt123, which now shows it no longer exists.

That account was used to promote Farrellbegg's 2019 election bid. It also shows it interacted with pornographic material, including a recent response to a tweet from an account titled "Incest Confessions."

The tweet featured a screenshot of a written story involving incest and an alleged 13-year-old, to which the @TheKilt123 user replied: "I know that story."

In his resignation letter, which is attached in full to this article online, Farrellbegg claims he did not create the account in question and has only used with sparse regularity another Twitter account that he claims as his own.