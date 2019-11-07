GARY — Gary City Council President Ronald Brewer faces felony charges for intimidating and kidnapping a young boy he believed to be involved in the September theft of his vehicle.
Prosecutors have said the boy in question is not believed to have been involved in the September theft of Brewer's car, during which it allegedly was stolen in Gary and taken to East Chicago.
Brewer is fresh off his reelection two days ago to the Common Council, where he currently serves as president.
Since his arrest, Brewer has stood by his innocence, hiring defense attorney Scott King to represent him in the case.
On Thursday, prosecutors hit Brewer with three felony counts: kidnapping committed through use of a vehicle; criminal confinement through use of a vehicle; and intimidation, court records show.
The formal charges arrive more than a month after the alleged incident, which drew furor on social media, including from people who argued Brewer was justified in his actions.
In the last month, supporters, along with Brewer's attorney, have argued he had every right to make a "citizen's arrest" under Indiana law. But critics of Brewer argued he acted out of bounds of the law and should have let police handle the situation.
In the week following his arrest, a 911 audio recording was released in response to a Times public records request, revealing Brewer allegedly threatened one of the teenagers, age 14, found in the politician’s stolen Lexus, saying the teen’s mom would be getting him back “in a (expletive) body bag.”
Police originally accused Brewer of tracking down his stolen vehicle, firing a gun at the teens and taking a 14-year-old boy against his will into the city of Gary, rather than allowing police to handle the situation, police records show.
WARNING: The following audio clips contain explicit language.
For several minutes in the 911 recording, Brewer can be heard telling the dispatcher a turn-by-turn narration of his pursuit of the stolen vehicle as it drove southbound on Indianapolis Boulevard.
According to East Chicago detectives, Brewer pursued the teens in the Lexus and shot at the Lexus at one point.
Based on the duration of Brewer’s 911 call, it appears Brewer stopped communicating with the dispatcher but didn’t hang up the phone after he exited his vehicle to pursue the teens outside the Luke gas station, 5659 Indianapolis Blvd.
“Hello?” the dispatcher asks several times throughout the call attempting to get Brewer back on the line.
“Come on, we got one. Let’s roll,” Brewer can be heard saying at one point.
“He’s trying to take him somewhere,” the dispatcher announces, listening in.
A separate 911 call placed by Brewer’s wife places them at the Luke gas station, 5659 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago, about 7:10 p.m. The recording indicates Brewer’s wife warns the teens not to leave until police arrive.
“Stay right here. I’m not playing with you. Don’t walk out the door. Stay right there. We’re not getting out until the police come,” his wife states.
During the call, she asks people outside the gas station to assist her in keeping the juveniles on site until police can arrive.
A third 911 call was placed at 7:12 p.m. by a Luke gas station employee.
“Hi, I was wondering if you could get an officer to Luke on 5695 Indianapolis. There’s a customer here stating that two young men stole her husband’s car. And it was starting to get pretty serious. I was wondering if you could send an officer with, like, quickness?” the female employee can be heard saying.
Throughout the majority of Brewer’s 911 call audio, Brewer accuses the teen repeatedly of stealing his car and using his credit cards.
“Y’all went to McDonald’s. Y'all went to Taco Bell. … Where my phone at?” Brewer asks.
The teen repeatedly tells Brewer some friends gave him a ride in the car, that he didn’t know the car was stolen and that he’s not from the area.
“I don’t even know how to drive a car,” the unidentified teen says at one point, according to the 911 audio.
Authorities have told The Times the youth indeed did not know how to drive.
About 14 minutes, 32 seconds into the call, Brewer allegedly said: “Man, I’m thinking about popping the (expletive) out of your (expletive).”
“Do you know I work for the (expletive) government?” Brewer later adds.
“Please …” the boy can be heard saying.
About 23 minutes in, Brewer tells the boy: “I need my phone. I need my (expletive) ID. I need my credit cards. I need all my (expletive). I’m so (expletive) mad, man. I’m trying to work with you.”
'Pure speculation'
Brewer does not appear to have been charged with any crime for police allegations that he fired a weapon at the teens.
King previously told The Times that the belief Brewer fired a weapon or possessed a weapon was “pure speculation."
East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said the city’s ShotSpotter technology indicated gunshots were fired near 145th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard around the time of the incident.
A single bullet hole was found in the trunk of the Lexus that Brewer was pursuing, indicating shots were fired at the rear, Rivera said.
Rivera said the incident began in the 4200 block of Indianapolis Boulevard, where East Chicago officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.
Police were then informed from dispatch that Brewer and his wife were pursuing the stolen vehicle and that they already were several blocks away from the original location.
Brewer and his wife allegedly pursued the teens another nine or 10 blocks to a gas station near the intersection of Michigan Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, where the teens bailed and Brewer detained a 14-year-old boy, Rivera said.
Brewer handily won reelection on Tuesday, securing himself a third term on the council.
Indiana law bars individuals with a felony conviction from running for elected office.
While Brewer faces felony charges in this case, he has yet to be convicted of any crime.
