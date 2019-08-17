PORTAGE — A Portage councilman said offering an AR-15 rifle as a top raffle prize by a local Fraternal Order of Police lodge carries negative implications.
Portage Councilman Mark Oprisko said the firearm raffle prize makes it look like the Portage Police Department and city-elected officials “support putting guns out on the streets."
The Portage FOP Lodge 145 is offering a Warrior Arms AR-15 Rifle as the top prize in a fundraising raffle to be drawn on Nov. 7.
On Saturday, Oprisko sent an email to Portage Police Department Chief Troy Williams, including Portage Mayor John Cannon, town council members and The Times in the message.
“I respect our city police officers, however, the message we are sending to other communities in Northwest Indiana is our police department, which is affiliated with the FOP, conducting this raffle wants guns out on the streets,” Oprisko wrote. “Look at the police officers this past week in Philadelphia that were ambushed during a standoff.”
The executive board of the Portage FOP Lodge 145 previously responded to concerns about the raffle prize.
"Apparently there was some concern raised that one of the prizes for this year’s raffle was an 'assault rifle' and that may be viewed as inappropriate based upon some recent events where a similar type of firearm was used for homicidal purposes," the executive board wrote.
"We certainly sympathize with the victims and the families harmed by these events, but we are of the belief that the blame for such crimes lie with the person and not the weapon," the group said.
On Wednesday afternoon, a suspect armed with an AR-15 and a handgun in Philadelphia shot and wounded six police officers during an hours-long standoff, according to police reports.
Second prize in the local FOP raffle is a Glock 45 9 mm handgun and third prize is a Custom ESEE brand knife, according to the FOP's post.
Oprisko alleged a felon can purchase a ticket and can have someone else go through a background check to obtain the gun if they win.
“On a final note, I support the right to bear arms but I am totally against an entity (FOP) that is tied to our city promoting giving away weapons for financial gain,” Oprisko said.
The FOP previously said whoever wins the rifle will have to submit to a background check.
"Therefore, we see no conflict with law enforcement’s general mission to provide for public safety and the awarding of this prize," the FOP board stated.
Lodge leaders said they have offered this same prize during past raffles, and this is the first time it is has been questioned.
Times staff writer Bob Kasarda contributed to this report.