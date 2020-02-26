Councilman's kidnapping case continued until April

CROWN POINT — An attorney for Gary Councilman Ronald Brewer asked a judge Wednesday for a continuance as a pretrial investigation continues into allegations Brewer kidnapped a 14-year-old boy he believed was linked to his stolen Lexus.

Attorney Scott King also requested permission for Brewer, 44, to travel to Washington, D.C., from March 7 to 11 for a business trip.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay did not object to Brewer's travel plans or a continuance.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez granted Brewer permission to travel and set his next hearing for April 8.

King said he likely would ask in April for a jury trial to be set if a nontrial resolution doesn't seem possible.

Charges filed Nov. 7 allege Brewer tracked his stolen Lexus to an East Chicago gas station, fired a gun at several teens in the Lexus, and took a 14-year-old boy against his will to Gary at gunpoint instead of allowing police to handle the situation, records show.

Brewer was charged with kidnapping, criminal confinement and intimidation.