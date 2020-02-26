Councilman's kidnapping case continued until April

CROWN POINT — An attorney for Gary Councilman Ronald Brewer asked a judge Wednesday for a continuance as a pretrial investigation continues into allegations Brewer kidnapped a 14-year-old boy he believed was linked to his stolen Lexus.
Attorney Scott King also requested permission for Brewer, 44, to travel to Washington, D.C., from March 7 to 11 for a business trip.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay did not object to Brewer's travel plans or a continuance.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez granted Brewer permission to travel and set his next hearing for April 8.
King said he likely would ask in April for a jury trial to be set if a nontrial resolution doesn't seem possible.
Charges filed Nov. 7 allege Brewer tracked his stolen Lexus to an East Chicago gas station, fired a gun at several teens in the Lexus, and took a 14-year-old boy against his will to Gary at gunpoint instead of allowing police to handle the situation, records show.
Brewer was charged with kidnapping, criminal confinement and intimidation.
King previously has said he doesn't see a basis for the kidnapping and criminal confinement counts because of a citizen's arrest law.