GARY — A Gary city councilwoman told police she feared for her life as her live-in boyfriend — ex-Lake County councilman Jamal Washington — threatened to kill her, and in fit of rage, battered her and held her against her will in her Gary home, newly filed court records show.
Washington, 45, was formally charged Friday with five felony counts related to criminal confinement, domestic battery and intimidation in an incident involving LaVetta Sparks-Wade, who has long been one of his biggest supporters and political allies.
Lake Superior Court Magistrate Judge Kathleen Sullivan ordered that Washington be held without bond Friday morning.
The former Lake County councilman and current Gary City Council candidate struck Sparks-Wade several times with his fists and at least once with her cellphone, striking her in the lip during the near-16 hour ordeal, court records allege.
Washington then forced the victim to call in sick from work as a 911 dispatcher after he busted her lip with her own cellphone, authorities allege.
The incident started about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and continued until just before 8 a.m. Wednesday when she escaped their bedroom and texted a friend and Lake County sheriff's officer for help, court records state.
Washington was arrested early Wednesday morning after Gary and Lake County sheriff's police responded to Sparks-Wade's home in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Drive in the city's Glen Park section to conduct a welfare check.
Sparks-Wade told police "leaving" Washington was the "most lethal time."
When police arrived, Sparks-Wade said the abuse began seven weeks ago on Dec. 13 when he smacked her with an open hand on the face and threatened to stab her in the neck, court records state.
Washington was formally charged Friday morning with criminal confinement with bodily injury, a level 5 felony; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, level 6 felony; criminal confinement, a level 6 felony; intimidation where threat is to commit a forcible felony, a level 6 felony; domestic battery in which the defendant has a prior conviction of any sort of battery, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
In Wednesday's incident, "(Sparks-Wade) stated she feared for her life, and Jamal 'lunged forward' at her during this incident causing her to beg him not to strike her anymore," Gary Police Detective Robin Bolde wrote in the affidavit.
Abuse sparked by campaign differences
A once-steadfast supporter of Washington through his past two domestic violence convictions, Sparks-Wade, who is running for Gary mayor, described Washington as her live-in boyfriend in court documents.
For years, the two have appeared together on a near-daily basis on Facebook live broadcasts to discuss Gary and Lake County politics, corruption and their individual election platforms.
Court documents describe the two arguing Tuesday about their respective election campaigns, setting Washington off.
Sparks-Wade said after they both posted videos to Facebook about 4:30 p.m., Washington allegedly became upset over social media comments and began dialing people in a flurry of phone calls to complain.
When Sparks-Wade told Washington she was going to hire a certain individual as her campaign manager, Washington became enraged, court records state.
Washington struck her in the back, arm and head with his fists, before she laid across her side of the bed and attempted to cover up so he couldn't strike her in the face, Sparks-Wade alleges in the affidavit.
She suffered a busted lip when Washington threw her phone at her face, striking her in the lip, the document alleged. As she crawled across the bed, Washington allegedly threatened to "beat her ***," "knock her out," and "kill her," the court records state.
Sparks-Wade said after Washington calmed down, he let her go to the bathroom and wash up.
"Blood was gushing into the sink," she told police, as she used paper towels to soak up the blood. Washington followed her into the kitchen as she grabbed ice for her injury, she told authorities.
When he fell asleep, Sparks-Wade said she got up the courage to leave the bedroom to text several people, and police arrived shortly after.
Past cases
Washington was booked into the Lake County Jail at 8 p.m. Wednesday after a full day in the custody of Gary police for questioning, jail records and police sources confirmed.
Washington’s arrest Wednesday morning comes less than two months after Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Thode sentenced him in connection with his conviction for battering a female cousin.
The judge sentenced Washington to 180 days at the Lake County Jail, but suspended all but time already served to be spent on unsupervised probation.
Special prosecutor Stanley Levco, of Evansville, who is handling Washington’s most recent case, told The Times he was made aware of the arrest and that it would be his responsibility to prosecute any alleged violation.
Washington announced last month he was back on the campaign trail, filing paperwork to put his name on the May 7 ballot as a Democratic candidate for one of the three at-large seats on the Gary City Council.
Washington previously told The Times he moved from his previous residence on Connecticut Street in Merrillville's Hilldale subdivision, where he twice was involved in domestic assaults, to Sparks-Wade’s home in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood to gain city residency status.
Washington served four years as the 3rd District Lake County councilman, representing residents in Merrillville, parts of Gary, Lake Station and Schererville.
A number of legal scandals have dogged Washington over the years.
Washington's name has appeared four times since 2009 on the Indiana Protective Order Registry, listing court orders forbidding him contact with people who alleged in court they were in fear of him.
One arose over allegations of domestic violence that prompted Merrillville police to arrest Washington Dec. 3, 2015, for the alleged assault of his wife and a female employee. Washington pleaded guilty in 2016 to battering his wife and was placed on probation. The charges involving the other woman later were dropped.
Washington had to serve 15 days in jail for violating his probation after Merrillville police arrested Washington again Dec. 8, 2017, for the battery of his 24-year-old cousin.
Washington pleaded not guilty and demanded a jury trial, which took place late last year.
Washington was convicted Nov. 14 of misdemeanor battery and interference with reporting a crime for the assault on his cousin, but acquitted him of more serious felony counts of battery, criminal confinement and intimidation.
In that case, his cousin testified he choked, body slammed and threatened to kill her with a mallet in December 2017.
Washington couldn't be reached for comment. It's unclear if he has hired an attorney. Darnail Lyles, who represented Washington in his last domestic violence case, did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Washington has yet to comment on the latest charges. However, the 45-year-old has previously denied allegations of abuse in spite of the repeated misdemeanor convictions, routinely declaring his arrests were part of a larger political conspiracy theory against him because he speaks out against bad government and corruption.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates.
