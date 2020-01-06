HAMMOND — A Highland man pulled over by state police for driving recklessly early Sunday on the Borman Expressway allegedly refused a breathalyzer test and was found with counterfeit bills on him, according to authorities.
Daniel Jamie, 51, of Highland, faces charges of forgery, a level 6 felony; reckless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated, both class A misdemeanors. He was cited for unsafe lane movement, failing to yield to law enforcement, failure to signal a lane change, and improper display of his license plate, according to Indiana State Police.
Trooper Williams Carlson was on patrol about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on I-80/94 in Hammond when he observed a driver, later identified as Jamie, allegedly driving 90 miles per hour in a posted 55 mph interstate zone, authorities said.
Jamie was driving erratically, weaving and driving on the right shoulder, police said. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop onto the Kennedy Avenue exit, but Jamie allegedly ignored the lights and sirens and continued driving.
Once at a local business, Jamie allegedly stopped the vehicle, where the trooper observed Jamie showing signs of driving while under the influence.
"Trooper Carlson asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and the driver refused. After several attempts to convince the driver to voluntarily exit the vehicle, the driver continued to refuse to comply. Trooper Carlson then removed the driver from the vehicle and placed him under arrest," the release states.
Jamie allegedly refused a chemical intoxication test, so he was transported to Lake County jail for booking. While being booked, he was found with $1,200 in counterfeit bills, police said.
Those bills were determined to be counterfeit and placed into evidence.
