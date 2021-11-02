Counterfeit wrinkle cream sales may land Merrillville woman in prison

HAMMOND — A Merrillville woman is preparing to plead guilty to peddling counterfeit wrinkle remover cream.

Dina Al-Sbeihi, 37, signed a plea agreement Monday in which she will admit her guilt to a consumer fraud charge, according to a U. S. District Court online document.

The agreement states she is giving up her right to make the government prove the felony charge against her at a trial that currently is scheduled to begin Dec. 6.

She could have faced a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment if a jury found her guilty.

The U.S. Attorney’s office has agreed to recommend Al-Sbeihi serve no more than one year in prison. The U.S. Attorney will also dismiss two other felony counts now pending against her

She would forfeit $260,739 to the court for the purpose of paying restitution to the victims of her illicit wrinkle cream sales.

No date had been set Monday for her to formally change her plea.

A federal grand indicted Al-Sbeihi in June 2020 on charges she was importing counterfeit Juvederm and Restalyne products from China and elsewhere and branding them to look like authentic brand name products.