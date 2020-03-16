County acts to protect juveniles in detention, courts against COVID-19

VALPARAISO — In-person visits are on hold at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center and other outside contact with the center and court have been curtailed in an attempt to curb exposure to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, who oversees operations at the juvenile services complex at 1660 S. Ind. 2, said she and supervisors, "have worked hard to limit everyone’s exposure to the COVID-19 virus and to be a part of the effort to 'flatten the curve' for the good of Porter County."

Juveniles are not only housed at the detention center, but also visit the center along with adults for probation services and for court, DeBoer said.

Juvenile probation officers also do home visits and community checks, and outside entities visit the center to provide various services.

All non-essential meetings at the juvenile services center are canceled, the flow of people in and out is being restricted, detention will be limited to the most serious cases, outside programs at the detention center are suspended, detention visits will be telephonic and the court will hold only mandatory hearings, DeBoer said.