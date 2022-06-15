County cops release mugs of all OWI arrests in May

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office continued with its monthly sharing of mug shots of those arrested on allegations of intoxicated driving.

The May list includes 12 people, the department said.

"Undoubtedly, there were others who simply didn’t have the opportunity to meet a deputy or were arrested by other agencies in LaPorte County," the sheriff's department said.

The department introduced the sharing of mug shots earlier this year in light of a growing number of intoxicated driving cases.

The county experienced a 213% increase in alcohol-related crashes in 2020 as compared to the year prior, the department said earlier this year.

"Meanwhile, deputies will continue to diligently work to identify and remove impaired drivers from all roadways to improve traffic safety," the department has said.

Motorists are encouraged by police to help by calling 911 and reporting any suspected intoxicated drivers.

