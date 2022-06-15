 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

County cops release mugs of all OWI arrests in May

  • 0

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office continued with its monthly sharing of mug shots of those arrested on allegations of intoxicated driving.

The May list includes 12 people, the department said.

"Undoubtedly, there were others who simply didn’t have the opportunity to meet a deputy or were arrested by other agencies in LaPorte County," the sheriff's department said.

The department introduced the sharing of mug shots earlier this year in light of a growing number of intoxicated driving cases.

The county experienced a 213% increase in alcohol-related crashes in 2020 as compared to the year prior, the department said earlier this year.

Porter County man tells police he tried to have sex with mentally disabled family member

"Meanwhile, deputies will continue to diligently work to identify and remove impaired drivers from all roadways to improve traffic safety," the department has said.

Motorists are encouraged by police to help by calling 911 and reporting any suspected intoxicated drivers.

People are also reading…

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UK deportations to Rwanda stalled as European Court steps in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts