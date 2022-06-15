County cops release mugs of all OWI arrests in May

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office continued with its monthly sharing of mug shots of those arrested on allegations of intoxicated driving.
The May list includes 12 people, the department said.
"Undoubtedly, there were others who simply didn’t have the opportunity to meet a deputy or were arrested by other agencies in LaPorte County," the sheriff's department said.
The department introduced the sharing of mug shots earlier this year in light of a growing number of intoxicated driving cases.
The county experienced a 213% increase in alcohol-related crashes in 2020 as compared to the year prior, the department said earlier this year.
"Meanwhile, deputies will continue to diligently work to identify and remove impaired drivers from all roadways to improve traffic safety," the department has said.
Motorists are encouraged by police to help by calling 911 and reporting any suspected intoxicated drivers.
- 2 teen brothers in caps and gowns returned fire at shooter outside graduation, court records say
- Intoxicated driver asleep at busy intersection was on way to work, Porter County police say
- Gary mayor orders immediate closure of night club where six people were shot, including two who died
- Law enforcement officials arrest 46, clear 58 arrest warrants during Operation Washout, authorities say
- Veteran Sin City Deciples member pleads guilty to drug, racketeering charges
- Woman sentenced to 11 years for hiding gun used to kill 2 teenagers
- Man accused of stealing from appliance store customers close to accepting plea, attorney says
- Man airlifted following injury at Chesterton Urschel plant, firefighters say
- Vehicle smashes through Schererville home in hit-and-run crash; police seeking suspect
- Kohl's puts up a for-sale sign
- Pavilion Grill & Restaurant brings lakefront dining, rooftop libations to Indiana Dunes
- 3 in custody after SWAT, Hobart police search home in drug investigation, police say
- Giant, life-sized dinosaurs, volcano to come to Harvest Tyme Family Farm in Lowell
- Woman, 12-year-old girl identified as 2 killed in U.S. 41 crash
- 14-year-old charged in Region store shooting; Hobart police laud public's help
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.