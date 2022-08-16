County cops release mugs of July OWI arrests: "Inexcusable"

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department posted its monthly mugshot roundup of operating while intoxicated arrests for July with the tagline: "Seventeen inexcusable decisions!"
The 17 people arrested was a reduction from the 21 motorists arrested in June for OWI, but is "still not acceptable," the department said.
The monthly mug report was started earlier this year in light of a growing number of intoxicated driving cases, police said.
The county reported a 213% increase in alcohol-related crashes in 2020 as compared to the year prior.
The June total of 21 OWI arrests represented a 75% increase from the month prior.
"Don't drink and drive; don't do drugs and drive!" police have said. "You never know, the life you save may very well be your own."
Motorists are encouraged by police to help by calling 911 and reporting any suspected intoxicated drivers.
