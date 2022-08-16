 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County cops release mugs of July OWI arrrests: "Inexcusable"

  Updated
  • 0
July OWI arrests in LaPorte County

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department posted its monthly mugshot roundup of operating while intoxicated arrests for July with the tagline: "Seventeen inexcusable decisions!"

 Provided

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department posted its monthly mugshot roundup of operating while intoxicated arrests for July with the tagline: "Seventeen inexcusable decisions!"

The 17 people arrested was a reduction from the 21 motorists arrested in June for OWI, but is "still not acceptable," the department said.

The monthly mug report was started earlier this year in light of a growing number of intoxicated driving cases, police said.

The county reported a 213% increase in alcohol-related crashes in 2020 as compared to the year prior.

The June total of 21 OWI arrests represented a 75% increase from the month prior.

"Don't drink and drive; don't do drugs and drive!" police have said. "You never know, the life you save may very well be your own."

Motorists are encouraged by police to help by calling 911 and reporting any suspected intoxicated drivers.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

