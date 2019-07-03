{{featured_button_text}}
LOWELL — Several law enforcement agencies and the Lake County Crime Lab are investigating after a yet-to-be-identified woman was declared dead this morning in rural Lake County. 

The female, described as black by the Lake County coroner's office, was declared dead at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

The incident occurred at 17300 Wicker Ave. in Lowell.

Her cause and manner of death are pending, according to the coroner's office.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department, St. John Police Department, the Lowell Fire Department and Tri-Creek Ambulance are assisting in the investigation. 

This story is developing. Check back later for updates. 

