County crime lab, police investigate death of 5-month-old baby

GARY — The Lake County Sheriff's crime lab unit assisted Saturday in the death investigation of a 5-month-old baby, authorities confirmed Monday.

The Lake County coroner's office was dispatched at 9:15 a.m. to Methodist Northlake Campus in Gary as part of a death investigation, according to a coroner's news release.

The infant has been identified as Nieko Thomas, the release stated. He died at a residence in the 4200 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Gary.

Nieko was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. The infant's manner and cause of death are pending, the release states.

Pam Jones, a Lake County Sheriff's spokeswoman, said the county's crime lab unit assisted. She declined to offer further comment.

Gary police did not respond over the weekend or Monday to multiple requests for comment.

