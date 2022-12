County police release mugs of November OWI arrests, say number is down

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department saw a 31% percent decrease from October to November in the number of drivers arrested on allegations of operating while intoxicated.

The department released its monthly mug shot profile of OWI arrests and there are 15 faces for November.

"The holiday season is filled with gatherings and celebrations," the department said. "It’s a very busy time for all, including LaPorte County roadways."

The department reported that there were 210 OWI-related deaths nationwide during the 2019 Christmas and New Years period.

"Be smart when making your plans - never operate a vehicle while impaired," police said. "Drive sober!"

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Eric Rodriguez Travis Hatchel Victoria Smith Jessica Cole Bradlee Daus Hakim Qualls Robert Kasinger Alsiah Spikes Mark Thomas Fred Coon Jeremy Looney Francisco Camarillo Robin Dinkins Nicholas Guenther Maurice Ruffin Larry Perrin Vernon Ragnone Ashley Schofield