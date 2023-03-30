LAPORTE — LaPorte County police believe they have brought an end to a theft ring with the recent arrests of two men.

Dustin Bush, 29, and Jeffrey Glancy Sr., 50, each face three felony counts of theft, police said.

Glancy faces a further misdemeanor theft charge.

The arrests came after police began investigating a series of thefts that first surfaced several weeks ago throughout the northern section of the county.

"Detectives quickly worked to establish probable cause to arrest Bush and Glancy while further information was disseminated to patrol deputies regarding the ongoing investigation," the department said.

Bush was located and taken into custody March 14 and remains housed at the LaPorte County jail without bond, according to police.

He is also being held for authorities in Berrien County, Michigan, due to an arrest warrant.

Glancy joined him behind bars Tuesday and is also being held without bond, police said. He was also wanted in Berrien County and by the Indiana Department of Correction.

Anyone with information about Bush and/or Glancy is encouraged to contact detective Austin Howell at ahowell@lcso.in.gov.

