LAPORTE — County police are seeking the public's help in locating a 50-year-old man wanted in two states for allegedly keeping himself busy by stealing from others.

"You see, (Jeffrey S.) Glancy Sr. is 'self-employed,' " LaPorte County police said. "Not the customary type of self-employment by operating a reputable business as a law-abiding entrepreneur, but he rather commandeers property belonging to others. In other words, he’s a thief!"

"Glancy has been 'working' hard recently and as a result, he’s a wanted man."

He is wanted by county police on three felony and one misdemeanor theft counts, the department said.

Berrien County, Michigan, also has an arrest warrant for Glancy and the Indiana Department of Correction has issued a nationwide extraditable warrant.

Glancy is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches in height and weighing 175 pounds, police said.

Glancy, "typically conducts his 'business' operations in northern LaPorte County and Southwest Michigan."

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Glancy is encouraged to provide an anonymous tip to the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team at 219-363-9623 or to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 800-342-7867.

