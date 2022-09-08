County posts monthly mugs of OWI arrests, notes second consecutive decrease

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department posted its monthly mugshot roundup Thursday of 15 people arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated during August.
The figure is a reduction two months running, the department said.
The sheriff's department reported 17 OWI arrests for July and 21 for June.
The monthly mug report was started earlier this year in light of a growing number of intoxicated driving cases, police said.
The June total of 21 OWI arrests represented a 75% increase from the month prior.
"Don't drink and drive; don't do drugs and drive!" police have said. "You never know, the life you save may very well be your own."
Motorists are encouraged by police to help by calling 911 and reporting any suspected intoxicated drivers.
Frederick Lamberg
Arrest Date: Aug. 30, 2022 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 40
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Craig Ramsey
Arrest Date: Sept. 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Daniel Nelson Jr.
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Westville, IN
Lavelle Bert
Arrest Date: Aug. 31, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 30
Michigan City, IN Residence:
Cody Zupko
Arrest Date: Aug. 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Roman Ruiz
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Carli Moren
Arrest Date: Aug. 31, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jeffery Smith
Arrest Date: Aug. 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry Class: Felony Age: 58
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Daniel Land
Arrest Date: Aug. 30, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Tristina Hardy
Arrest Date: Aug. 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery on a Person Less than 14 years old Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dwayne Dane
Arrest Date: Aug. 31, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Fraud Class: Felonies Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City, IN
William Saulsgiver
Arrest Date: Sept. 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 46
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Nicholaus Garrett
Arrest Date: Aug. 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman; Domestic Battery; Strangulation Class: Felonies Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Kevin Hughes
Arrest Date: Aug. 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Residential Entry; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 29
Residence: Westville, IN
Jason McCarty
Arrest Date: Aug. 30, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Strangulation Class: Felonies Age: 40
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Emaun Ishmon
Arrest Date: Sept. 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Lake Station, IN
Jose Renteria
Arrest Date: Aug. 30, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony Age: 42
Residence: N/A
Anita Swoverland
Arrest Date: Aug. 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation; Domestic Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 47
Residence: LaPorte, IN
