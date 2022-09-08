County posts monthly mugs of OWI arrests, notes second consecutive decrease

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department posted its monthly mugshot roundup Thursday of 15 people arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated during August.

The figure is a reduction two months running, the department said.

The sheriff's department reported 17 OWI arrests for July and 21 for June.

The monthly mug report was started earlier this year in light of a growing number of intoxicated driving cases, police said.

The June total of 21 OWI arrests represented a 75% increase from the month prior.

"Don't drink and drive; don't do drugs and drive!" police have said. "You never know, the life you save may very well be your own."

Motorists are encouraged by police to help by calling 911 and reporting any suspected intoxicated drivers.