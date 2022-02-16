County releases first of monthly mugs of DUI arrests

LAPORTE — As the number of intoxicated driving cases continue to rise in the county, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is adding another tool to its fight against the problem.

The department plans to begin publishing photos at the end of each month of those charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The first group of photos was released Wednesday morning for the month of January.

The county experienced a 213% increase in alcohol-related crashes in 2020 as compared to the year prior, according to the department.

Last year's statistics are still being compiled, but the department reported 19 impaired driving arrests during the first month of 2022.

"Meanwhile, deputies will continue to diligently work to identify and remove impaired drivers from all roadways to improve traffic safety," the department said.

Motorists are encouraged by police to help by calling 911 and reporting any suspected intoxicated drivers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.