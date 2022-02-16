 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

County releases first of monthly mugs of DUI arrests

  • 0
LaPorte County January OWI arrests

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department released the first of a monthly list of photos of those arrested for impaired driving.

 Provided

LAPORTE — As the number of intoxicated driving cases continue to rise in the county, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is adding another tool to its fight against the problem.

The department plans to begin publishing photos at the end of each month of those charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The first group of photos was released Wednesday morning for the month of January.

The county experienced a 213% increase in alcohol-related crashes in 2020 as compared to the year prior, according to the department.

Last year's statistics are still being compiled, but the department reported 19 impaired driving arrests during the first month of 2022.

"Meanwhile, deputies will continue to diligently work to identify and remove impaired drivers from all roadways to improve traffic safety," the department said.

Motorists are encouraged by police to help by calling 911 and reporting any suspected intoxicated drivers.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures the moment Mt. Etna erupts while being struck by lightning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts