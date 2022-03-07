County sex offender registry named among top in nation

LAPORTE — The woman in charge of maintaining LaPorte County's sex and violent offender registry is being recognized for excellence by the nation’s leading sex offender registry management partner.
"We are extremely proud of Lisa (Harlow) for being among the top 0.4% of OffenderWatch users," LaPorte County Sheriff John T. Boyd said.
"She has continually worked behind the scenes to manage and coordinate all of the sex offender registrants in LaPorte County," he said. "Her innovative and efficient use of the network saves our agency many hours and is an excellent example of the quality of service she gives daily."
Harlow is being recognized by OffenderWatch for excellence in meeting the sex offender registry objectives, which include a high level of descriptive information in offender records that helps improve critical investigations, the department said.
"Harlow ensures complete, accurate and comprehensive offender records, tracks offenders moving in and out of the county and promotes interagency cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Service investigating and locating absconded offenders," the sheriff's department said.
"It is apparent that public safety is a top priority in LaPorte County with Lisa Harlow and the staff working together to go above and beyond what's required by state law," OffenderWatch President Mike Cormaci said.
"At OffenderWatch, our goal is to provide agencies, with their limited resources, the best tools and practices to help increase efficiency and save man hours," he said. "It is our elite users like Harlow that make the power of the network stronger and helps provide the public with all of the information necessary to help prevent the unthinkable."
Visit LaPorte County's OffenderWatch site to learn more and/or sign up for free sex offender notifications or to search for offenders in the county.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
