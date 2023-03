LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department posted the mugshots of 22 people arrested in February on allegations of operating while intoxicated.

The report is part on an ongoing effort by the department to shed light on the problem of impaired driving and the threats these drivers pose.

"Each one had a DECISION…not to drive or #OWI," the department posted. "Each one CHOSE the latter!"

The post continues with the proclamation "unacceptable," and includes the following hashtags: #drivesober, #eliminateOWI and #stayofftheposter.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Terrance White Cameron Palmer Phillip Guzman Jr. Mark Armstrong Amy Smith Demondre Tipler Willie Richardson Arian Hatchel Daniel Valdivia Atreyu Hunnicutt Joshua Smith Robert Brown Suzann Wodetzki Tonya Foster Kelvin Wilkins John Judd James Bruce Timothy Henry Danielle Kerns Gabriel Thibodeaux Nathaniel Collins Bradley Writt Thaddeus Gawlinski Aaron Langwinski Noah Edmaiston Luis Miranda Robert Kelley Omar Lampkin Susan Garreffa Daniel Smith Revonne Cooper Christy Grose