HAMMOND — Lake County officials have agreed to pay a Lakes of the Four Seasons family $1.85 million to settle a police brutality suit.

Valparaiso attorney Brian N. Custy, who represents Geralyn and Brian Klein, filed a public notice this week that his clients have agreed to dismiss civil rights complaints against the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and Officer Nicholas Medrano.

County officials have agreed to pay the Klein family under the terms of a settlement in which the county doesn’t admit any wrongdoing, Matthew Fech, attorney for Lake County government, said Thursday.

The settlement also absolves Medrano of having to pay any damages.

Custy, Medrano and Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. could not be reached Thursday for comment.

The Kleins sued the county and Medrano four years ago, alleging that Medrano unlawfully forced his way into their home the afternoon of Sept. 18, 2016, broke her arm, and arrested the then-60-year-old Geralyn.

The suit said she was at home in the 2300 block of Four Seasons Parkway that day when her son, Brandon, arrived, sprinted through the house and out the back door.

The suit says Brandon Klein was fleeing Medrano but gives no reason why.

Medrano appeared moments later in the family’s backyard and tried entering the house, but Geralyn Klein locked the door after her son fled.

She went outside to speak with Medrano, who demanded to know where her son was. When she said she didn’t know, Medrano reportedly told her she was under arrest for interfering with police business. Medrano placed her in handcuffs and twice slammed her on top of her car, then picked her up, walked her down the driveway and slammed her twice into her son’s.

She said she heard something pop as she fell to the ground.

The suit says Medrano kicked in a door to her house, even though she had given him keys, and ransacked the house looking for Brandon, breaking furniture in the process.

She was taken from her home by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

She learned three days later that she was charged with resisting law enforcement, and Medrano claimed in charging documents that Klein tripped into the vehicle while attempting to flee.

According to federal court papers, an attorney for Medrano denied that he battered her.

The prosecutor dismissed the charge against Geralyn Klein after she continued to insist she had done nothing wrong.

The Kleins sued Lake County and Medrano in September 2018, alleging the unlawful use of excessive force, infliction of emotional distress and other civil rights violations.

The settlement is expected to be final within 60 days.

