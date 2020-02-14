Couple celebrate 75 years of marriage this Valentine's Day

“Well, it was so long ago,” Robert chuckled.

In August 1946, the newlywed couple had their life upended when Robert was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army. He was sent overseas to Japan, so Mary stayed with her mother to help raise the couple's first born.

It wasn’t easy with Robert away, but they pulled through.

“We both come from broken homes, and I think we always said we would never put our children through that. No matter what, we wanted to work things out,” Mary said.

Robert said he was only 6 when his parents divorced.

“As I got older, I said I would never go through that with my kids,” he said.

The two traveled the country with their family, visiting nearly every state. They raised two children and now have four grandsons, two great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters.

Ed Stevens, one of the four grandchildren, said he is inspired by his grandparents' marriage.