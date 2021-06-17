Couple charged after Lake County Jail officials discover PCP-laced mail

CROWN POINT — A Hammond woman posted a $4,000 cash bond Thursday on charges alleging she sent mail coated with PCP to a Lake County Jail inmate.

Nicole M. Moulesong, 50, is accused of using another person's Telemate account to communicate with her boyfriend, Michael A. Galateanu, 43, who is being held in the jail on charges in multiple criminal cases.

Galateanu is accused of physically abusing Moulesong in at least one of his six pending felony cases, and a court order is in place prohibiting him from having any contact with her, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Moulesong was charged Wednesday with two counts of trafficking with an inmate, a level 5 felony. She has not yet entered a plea.

Galateanu was charged Wednesday with two counts of attempted possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.

He's also facing charges in five other cases, including obstruction of justice, battery against a public safety official, residential entry, auto theft and strangulation.

He has not yet entered a plea to his latest charges. He's pleaded not guilty in his other cases.