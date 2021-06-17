Couple charged after Lake County Jail officials discover PCP-laced mail

CROWN POINT — A Hammond woman posted a $4,000 cash bond Thursday on charges alleging she sent mail coated with PCP to a Lake County Jail inmate.
Nicole M. Moulesong, 50, is accused of using another person's Telemate account to communicate with her boyfriend, Michael A. Galateanu, 43, who is being held in the jail on charges in multiple criminal cases.
Galateanu is accused of physically abusing Moulesong in at least one of his six pending felony cases, and a court order is in place prohibiting him from having any contact with her, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Moulesong was charged Wednesday with two counts of trafficking with an inmate, a level 5 felony. She has not yet entered a plea.
Galateanu was charged Wednesday with two counts of attempted possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
He's also facing charges in five other cases, including obstruction of justice, battery against a public safety official, residential entry, auto theft and strangulation.
He has not yet entered a plea to his latest charges. He's pleaded not guilty in his other cases.
Lake County Jail correctional officers recently noticed abnormalities in mail items, including suspicious odors, weights, textures and colors. Some items came from suspicious origins, records state.
Detectives seized and tested 23 articles of mail, and 16 tested positive for the presence of PCP, according to court documents.
Two of those mail items were addressed to Galateanu, records state.
One of those items, which included a return address for a local attorney, contained a number of pieces of paper with discoloration on them.
Another mail item addressed to Galateanu contained folded paper with a powdery substance inside, records state.
Investigators reviewed Galateanu's Telemate messages and determined Moulesong had been using another person's account to communicate with Galateanu, records state.
In the messages, she tells Galateanu to watch for packages with specific return addresses. In one message, she allegedly wrote, "Tear open every single page."
Moulesong also sent Galateanu a message in Romanian, instructing him to "carefully remove the cardboard," records state.
Galateanu replied in Romanian, "I understand, please don't write anything about this anymore!" according to documents.