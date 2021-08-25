Couple nabbed with loaded drug needle had kids in car, police say

PORTAGE — Police said a man and woman appeared intoxicated and a loaded hypodermic needle was found on the center console of their vehicle that also had two children inside.

The children were turned over to extended family members as Jessica Schwei, 37, and James Schwei, 38, both of Portage Township, were taken into custody on various drug-related charges, according to Portage police.

A dog inside the car at the time was also turned over to family.

Police said they were called out shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Speedway gas station at 5011 Central Ave. for a report of two people possibly using illegal drugs in their vehicle.

Police located the black 2013 GMC Acadia parked near the dumpsters and noticed a hypodermic needle on the console upon approaching the vehicle.

James moved the needle out of sight when asked to leave the vehicle, police said.

Jessica, who said she uses the gas station bathroom to get ready for work, was unable to maintain her balance and had slurred speech and other signs of intoxication, according to police. James also appeared intoxicated, and passed out briefly and fell while sitting on the curb.