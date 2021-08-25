Couple nabbed with loaded drug needle had kids in car, police say

PORTAGE — Police said a man and woman appeared intoxicated and a loaded hypodermic needle was found on the center console of their vehicle that also had two children inside.
The children were turned over to extended family members as Jessica Schwei, 37, and James Schwei, 38, both of Portage Township, were taken into custody on various drug-related charges, according to Portage police.
A dog inside the car at the time was also turned over to family.
Police said they were called out shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Speedway gas station at 5011 Central Ave. for a report of two people possibly using illegal drugs in their vehicle.
Police located the black 2013 GMC Acadia parked near the dumpsters and noticed a hypodermic needle on the console upon approaching the vehicle.
James moved the needle out of sight when asked to leave the vehicle, police said.
Jessica, who said she uses the gas station bathroom to get ready for work, was unable to maintain her balance and had slurred speech and other signs of intoxication, according to police. James also appeared intoxicated, and passed out briefly and fell while sitting on the curb.
Police searched the vehicle and said they found a needle loaded with an unknown substance in the pocket of the driver door and a box of 10 packaged needles. The loaded needle is believed to be the one police initially saw on the center console.
Two rifles were also found in the trunk of the vehicle, police said.
Jessica face felony counts of possession of a syringe, two counts of possession of a legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance and two counts of neglect of a dependent, and misdemeanor public intoxication, police said.
James faces felony counts of possessing a syringe, possessing a narcotic drug, two counts of neglect of a dependent and possession of a legend drug, and misdemeanor visiting a common nuisance and public intoxication, police said.