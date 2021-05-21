 Skip to main content
Couple poses as stranded motorists to carjack man, police say
GARY — A 22-year-old Gary man told police he was carjacked early Friday after a pair posing as stranded motorists robbed him of his vehicle at gunpoint.

Police responded to the 2300 block of Garfield Street at 3:38 a.m. in reference to the carjacking, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Officers spoke with the 22-year-old, who said he was driving south on Garfield Street when he noticed a vehicle with Ohio plates and hazard lights at the intersection with 23rd Avenue. The vehicle was occupied by a man and woman.

The woman asked if the 22-year-old could provide help with a dead battery and said they had jumper cables. The 22-year-old agreed, and while helping was then held at gunpoint by the man from the other vehicle, Westerfield said.

The man then took the 22-year-old's vehicle and both suspects fled in the two vehicles west on 23rd Avenue, the victim told police.

The victim's vehicle is a 2017 white Chevy Malibu with an Indiana license plate.

Anyone who comes into contact with the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous, Westerfield said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Gary Cpl. William Clouse at 219-881-1231.

