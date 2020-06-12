Couple stole up to $160K from local Down Syndrome group, police say

She said the organization is funded through donations and fees of service.

"In light of the events that have recently come to light, I want to reassure our families, our funders, and this community that we put an end to any possible further misuse of organization funds on October 18, 2019," Longo said.

"Since, we have returned the organization to legal governance and reassured families and funders that we will not close our doors, but open new ones filled with hope and possibility," she said. "We have also installed a new board of directors and safeguards have been put in place to prevent this abuse from ever happening again."

During the period of the thefts, "both Buckley's had complete control over the DSA's finances with no internal controls" and reports on finances to the group's board "was manipulated by them to hide their thefts," according to the charges.

When the couple was questioned about their undocumented spending from the DSA, William reportedly said they were a form of compensation since he did not receive a salary, according to the court documents.

The Buckleys are accused of contacting donors after their departure from the DSA to do "damage control on their reputation and to try to start their own organization."