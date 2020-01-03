CENTER TWP. — A local couple were awakened early Thursday by an unknown woman standing in their home asking to sleep on their couch, Porter County police reported.
The woman, later identified as Leann Landgrebe, 43, who lives just a few miles away in the 200 North block of County Road 250 West, was found to have a blood-alcohol level nearly four times the legal driving limit, according to police.
She faces a felony count of residential entry and felony and misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, police said.
The couple said they must have left the front door to their home unlocked, according to police.
"They stated that they never met Leann before and don't know her," according to the incident report.
Landgrebe, who was found by police shortly before 1 a.m. unsteady on her feet in the front yard of the residence, reportedly said she came to the house to visit her former boyfriend. She admitted to drinking wine and said she lost her car keys.
The couple said a person matching the name given by Landgrebe as her former boyfriend lives at the other house sharing the private driveway, police said.
Police said Landgrebe has a prior conviction in Porter County from 2018 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
