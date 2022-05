Couple's theft from some of Region's most vulnerable 'despicable,' nonprofit director says

CROWN POINT — A former Region couple paid $30,000 in restitution Friday to Down Syndrome Association of Northwest Indiana after reaching an agreement that allowed the wife to potentially avoid conviction and reduced the husband's charge to a misdemeanor.

William Buckley Jr., 45, and Dawn Buckley, 48, of Davenport, Florida, each told Judge Pro Tempore Matthew Fech about the good they did for the association but struggled to explain how taking money from the nonprofit helped it.

"There are no excuses for what you did," Fech told William Buckley Jr. "Only explanations."

Christine Longo, the association's volunteer executive director, asked Fech to reject the Buckleys' agreements because they didn't provide "adequate punishment" and effectively allowed the Buckleys to continue to benefit from their crimes.

"This case illustrates using the legal system and relationships to save themselves at the expense of some of the most vulnerable populations," Longo said. "That makes this even more despicable."

Longo said the Buckleys, who have a child with Down syndrome, never explained more than $500,000 in undocumented spending during the 10 years they controlled the association's financial records.

While the $500,000 was not necessarily stolen, the association lost far more money than the $30,000 the Buckleys agreed to pay in restitution, she said. The full amount was not discovered, because the Buckleys "stole 10 years of records."

Prosecutors' decision to allow William Buckley "to fall on his sword for his wife" did not make Dawn Buckley any less culpable, Longo said.

"She is the one who took her daughters to a local party place for a day of fun using organization funds," she said. "She is the one who bragged that she added a Disney gift card to transactions at local stores as a 'savings' account for their numerous trips and vacations."

Longo said the Buckleys used association funds to make home improvements and quickly sold their home in Northwest Indiana to "destroy any further evidence of their activities."

Because of the theft, clients lost services, including social and educational opportunities, and donors stopped giving, Longo said.

"One organization that donated $1,000 a month stopped paying us for 24 months before we rebuilt the trust the Buckleys betrayed," she said. "That's $24,000. And that is just one funder. Broken promises and a breach of trust has cost all of the families we serve."

Association members packed the courtroom for the hearing. Afterward, the Buckleys were escorted out through a hallway typically used by judges and their staffs.

Dawn Buckley entered into a pretrial diversion agreement, which required her to pay $30,000 in restitution jointly with her husband.

If she avoids arrest or any further criminal offenses, the Lake County prosecutor's office will dismiss two felony fraud charges and one count of felony theft.

"Do you realize how fortunate you are to be receiving this agreement?" Fech asked.

"I do," Dawn Buckley said.

William Buckley pleaded guilty to theft as a class A misdemeanor.

His plea agreement called for a one-year term in Lake County Jail, suspended in favor of probation. He also agreed to pay restitution jointly with his wife.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss all three felony counts against him.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said his office reached the agreement with the Buckleys, in part, because "most, if not all, records were lost or in disarray." Neither of them had any criminal history at all, he said.

"Nothing the state could ever do today could even begin to make them whole," Bruno said.

The Buckleys' attorney, William Padula, asked Fech to accept the Buckleys' agreements, which were the result of extensive negotiations.

The association also is pursuing a civil lawsuit against the Buckleys, he said.

Padula said people are frail and make mistakes, and the Buckleys' crimes were "opportunistic offenses."

"It's difficult to explain how these things come about, how they get started," Padula said.

Fech turned to William Buckley, saying he'd have to explain why the court should accept his plea agreement.

William Buckley said the case had "been difficult for our family as well."

He said he spent "an immeasurable" amount of time serving the organization and trying to keep it "whole."

"I wish I could change it," he said. "I feel beyond terrible how this has all worked out."

Fech said, "How is taking money from an organization trying to keep it whole?"

William Buckley said he didn't want to make excuses before turning to the gallery.

"I apologize to all of you," he said. "I wish it could be different. That's all I can say."

Dawn Buckley said she was sorry she "was involved" and that she "had the best intentions to try to do the best I could for the kids."

"I'm just truly sorry," she said. "I just don't know what else to say."

After the hearing, Longo said the association has worked hard to rebuild and currently serves 80 to 250 families throughout each year.

The Buckleys renovated a facility in Highland, but allowed the lease to expire when their crimes came to light, she said. As a result, the association had to pay to store its property until it opened another location in Schererville.

The association also operates a location in Crown Point and is looking to expand to Valparaiso, she said.

The services the organization provides are critical, particularly for people with Down syndrome who are younger than 5 and older than 22, Longo said.

Adults with Down syndrome can regress — in speech and other skills they work hard to develop as children — if they become isolated at home with only a caretaker, she said.

Longo's daughter, Olivia Longo, 21, said she loves going to the association's new center.

"I get to hang out with my friends," she said. "I get to do karaoke."

After the Buckleys left, the association removed age restrictions for social events to allow more clients and their families to enjoy a greater sense of connection, Christine Longo said.

