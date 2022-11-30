Court affirms 7-year prison term for motel parking lot shooter

The Indiana Court of Appeals has refused to reduce the seven-year prison term issued to a Gary man who shot and wounded another man in the parking lot of a Merrillville motel.

Corey Frith Jr., 37, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony, and battery by means of deadly weapon, a level 5 felony, in connection with the May 27, 2020, shooting in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street, records show.

According to court records, Frith and the other man exchanged words and seemed to be about to fight, notwithstanding nearby motel guests and employees, when Frith pulled a handgun and shot the man in his left thigh, resulting in "a great loss of blood and extreme pain."

Records show Frith received the maximum prison sentence available under his plea agreement. Frith argued in his appeal it should have been shorter.

Specifically, Frith claimed the trial court failed to adjust his sentence to recognize the strong provocation presented by the other man, as well as the mitigating factors associated with the nature and circumstances of the offense.

In a 3-0 decision, the appeals court said neither factor warrants reducing Frith's prison sentence.

The appeals court said while Frith claims he was provoked by a man approaching him with a posture suggesting attack, it was Frith who "introduced a deadly weapon into a weapons-free combat."

"The trial court, thus, had no obligation to believe Frith’s claim that he was strongly provoked," the appeals court said.

Likewise, the appellate judges said the trial court did not err when it found the victim's injury to be an aggravating factor for sentencing purposes because serious injury is not a material element of battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Frith still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing his case and reducing his sentence.

Otherwise, his earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is Aug. 26, 2025, records show.