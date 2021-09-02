Court denies bail for man accused of murdering teen found dumped in alley

Police also learned Tribitt's Facebook profile was logged in to the same IP address as Simmons' phone in the days before her disappearance, and several of Simmons' family members lived along the alley where Tribitt's body was found.

Shaw said Simmons gave two statements to police in which he placed himself with Tribitt in the days leading up to her death.

In those interviews, Simmons made a number of inconsistent statements about his ties to the Region and the area where Tribitt's body was found, the deputy prosecutor wrote.

"The investigation showed that phone records placed him in the area at the estimated time of death, family members told Detective (Sgt. William) Poe that the defendant visits the area often, and statements by the defendant place him in the area on Sept. 13, 2019," Shaw said.

Simmons' attorney, Michael A. Campbell, said the state's case against his client was "entirely circumstantial."

A DNA analyst with Indiana State Police acknowledged it's possible Simmons could have had legal physical contact with Tribitt and his DNA could have transferred to the cord, even if Simmons never touched the cord, Campbell said.