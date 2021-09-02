Court denies bail for man accused of murdering teen found dumped in alley

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge denied a request Wednesday to grant bail for a Chicago man being held on a murder charge in the homicide of a 14-year-old girl nearly two years ago.
Deonlashawn Simmons, 35, has pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of Takaylah Tribitt, 14, whose body was found Sept. 16, 2019, in an alley near East 20th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street in Gary.
Tribitt's hands were bound behind her back with a cord, and another cord was wrapped around her neck. Investigators determined she had been sexually assaulted, but none of her injuries was consistent with a struggle or strangulation, court records state.
Tribitt had been shot once in the head, and a 9mm spent shell casing and credit card bearing the name of one of Simmons' relatives was found on the ground near her body, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw wrote in court filings.
Defendants in murder cases have a right to petition for bail, which can be granted if the court finds the state failed to prove "by a preponderance of the evidence" that the presumption of a defendant's guilt of murder — not a lesser offense — is strong.
Evidence presented during bail hearings in July and August before Magistrate Mark Watson showed Simmons' DNA likely was on the cord that bound Tribitt's wrists and on a magazine for a 9mm handgun, which was found in the trunk of Simmons' car months after Tribitt's death.
Police also learned Tribitt's Facebook profile was logged in to the same IP address as Simmons' phone in the days before her disappearance, and several of Simmons' family members lived along the alley where Tribitt's body was found.
Shaw said Simmons gave two statements to police in which he placed himself with Tribitt in the days leading up to her death.
In those interviews, Simmons made a number of inconsistent statements about his ties to the Region and the area where Tribitt's body was found, the deputy prosecutor wrote.
"The investigation showed that phone records placed him in the area at the estimated time of death, family members told Detective (Sgt. William) Poe that the defendant visits the area often, and statements by the defendant place him in the area on Sept. 13, 2019," Shaw said.
Simmons' attorney, Michael A. Campbell, said the state's case against his client was "entirely circumstantial."
A DNA analyst with Indiana State Police acknowledged it's possible Simmons could have had legal physical contact with Tribitt and his DNA could have transferred to the cord, even if Simmons never touched the cord, Campbell said.
"It is undisputed that the decedent and Simmons knew each other and spent time together prior to her death," Campbell wrote.
The defense attorney said no evidence was presented regarding how or when Simmons' DNA got on the handgun magazine, or that the magazine belonged to the gun used to kill Tribitt.
Tribitt was known to log into her Facebook account from other people's phones, which could result in her Facebook account being associated with an IP address even when she wasn't physically present, Campbell wrote. He argued no forensic evidence placed Tribitt in Simmons' car.