Court dismisses challenge to East Chicago's 'Welcoming City' ordinance

The Indiana Court of Appeals has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the validity of East Chicago's "Welcoming City" ordinance.

In a 3-0 decision, the state appellate court said the plaintiffs in the case, Greg Serbon and John Allen, neither of whom live in East Chicago, lacked standing to challenge the ordinance as an alleged violation of Indiana's prohibition on "sanctuary cities."

Moreover, even if the plaintiffs had standing, Appeals Judge Elizabeth Tavitas, a Lake County native, said Serbon and Allen suffered no injury as a result of the ordinance that guides city employees, including police, in their interactions with immigrants and federal immigration enforcement officials.

"The plaintiffs do not live in the city; they do not pay taxes to the city; they are not affected in any way by the ordinance that operates only in the city. The plaintiffs have not shown how the ordinance has caused any harm to them or the public," Tavitas said on behalf of the appeals court.

"Because the plaintiffs do not have standing to challenge the ordinance, we reverse the judgment of the trial court and remand with instructions that the trial court dismiss the plaintiffs' complaint for lack of standing," she added.

The appeals court ruling echoes a July 21 decision by the Indiana Supreme Court ordering the dismissal of a similar lawsuit, also filed by prominent conservative attorney James Bopp Jr., of Terre Haute, that challenged Gary's "Welcoming City" ordinance.

The state's high court, comprised of five Republican-appointed justices, likewise said the four Indiana residents who filed the lawsuit against the Steel City lacked sufficient standing because they suffered no injury and there was no justiciable dispute.

Both lawsuits were supported by Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native, who intervened on behalf of the plaintiffs and against the Region cities.

The "Welcoming City" ordinances were promoted by Merrillville attorney Alfredo Estrada, along with other immigrant rights supporters, to let immigrants living in Northwest Indiana know they were welcome in the Region and their rights would be protected, notwithstanding the anti-immigrant rhetoric of Republican President Donald Trump's administration.

Indiana's sanctuary city ban, approved in 2011 by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, prohibits local governments and their employees, including police, from refusing to communicate or cooperate with federal immigration authorities to protect noncitizens who entered or remained in the United States without legal permission.