Convicted ex-Lake County Sheriff John Bunich should be re-sentenced due to insufficient evidence presented at trial on three wire fraud counts, the federal government has conceded in court documents.
The government on Friday agreed the court should vacate Buncich's convictions on Counts 1 through 3, affirm the other convictions, and remand for sentencing, according to a court filing Friday in the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.
The filing was in response to the 72-year-old former law enforcement official’s request for an appeal in his public corruption case.
Buncich, 72, was convicted Aug. 24, 2017, after a 14-day trial on five counts of wire fraud and one count of bribery on allegations he was paid bribes in exchange for lucrative towing vehicles.
Bunich is serving a 15-year sentence.
Shortly after sentencing, Buncich appealed his case to the 7th Circuit, arguing evidence regarding cash deposits made in his personal bank account was “highly prejudicial” and should result in his conviction being overturned. He also argued there was “woefully insufficient evidence” to support his conviction.
The five wire fraud charges were based on wire transfers made between 2014 and 2015.
Two wire transfers were specifically tied to bribes by Scott Jurgensen, an FBI informant and owner of Samson's Towing in Merrillville, and William “Willie” Szarmach, former owner of CSA Towing in Lake Station.
The other three wire fraud charges were based on three “Federal Reserve payroll funds transfers” made May 5, 2014; Nov. 17, 2014, and Aug. 10, 2015.
In court filings Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney David E. Hollar stated, "The United States concedes that it failed to introduce sufficient evidence of 'Federal reserve payroll fund' transfers as alleged in counts 1 through 3 of the indictment. The court should vacate Buncich's convictions on those counts."
As to the other two wire transfers — counts 4 and 5 — Buncich’s attorney, Kerry Connor, claimed there was no evidence at trial showing those payments by Szarmach or Jurgensen were anything more than campaign contributions.
“It is true that the wires alleged were campaign contributions, but campaign contributions can be bribes,” the government argued Friday.
Federal prosecutors also addressed claims in Buncich’s appeal that the government abused their discretion in admitting into evidence that Buncich deposited $58,000 in unexplained cash into his personal bank account. Buncich’s defense team called the evidence “highly prejudicial.”
“Nothing about this evidence was unduly prejudicial. The government did not offer the evidence to suggest that some of the cash came from other uncharged illegal acts, let alone ask the jury to infer that Buncich had a propensity to commit financial crimes. Instead, it offered the evidence to show that he took the cash as part of the charged bribery offense,” the prosecutors wrote.
Buncich is serving his time at a federal prison in Springfield, Missouri.
Connor’s reply is due by Jan. 18, records show.