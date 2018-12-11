HAMMOND — With just over a month before the beginning of Portage Mayor James Snyder's public corruption trial, legal filings continue in the case.
Late Monday federal prosecutors filed their response to Snyder's request for U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen to reconsider his September ruling involving whether prosecutors unfairly viewed attorney/client privileged emails. Van Bokkelen ruled against Snyder. Snyder was seeking the indictment be dismissed or, at the least, the federal trial team be disqualified.
Late last month, Snyder's attorneys filed a motion asking Van Bokkelen to reconsider his decision, citing errors.
"Defendant offers no new arguments or points of law that he has not already raised and this court correctly applied the law to the facts of this case in resolving the motion to dismiss," federal prosecutors wrote in the 24-page response.
Tuesday, Snyder's attorneys filed a third motion to compel, requesting the court to order federal prosecutors to produce witness and exhibit lists to Snyder by this Friday instead of a few days before the trial is set to begin. The motion cites the "titanic amount" of documents in the case and the need of time to review the lists likely generated by the number of documents.
Snyder was indicted Nov. 17, 2016 on two counts of bribery and one count of tax evasion. He and co-defendant John Cortina, who is charged with one count of paying a bribe, are set to go on trial Jan. 14.