Court grants bail for defendant charged with murder in man's shooting death

Another eyewitness testified she saw two men chasing Salinas, who collapsed in the middle of the street after he was shot.

One eyewitness identified one of the men as Anaya and the other as another man, who has not been charged in Salinas' homicide. The eyewitness did not identify either of the men as Adams.

Gruenhagen questioned the eyewitness's testimony, because she admitted she never saw Anaya's face but believed it was him because of his body structure and distinctive gait.

Gruenhagen said the physical evidence in the case didn't match the eyewitness's testimony that Anaya hit Salinas with a gun, placed a knee on Salinas' neck and shot him in the head. A forensic pathologist testified there was no evidence Salinas was shot at close range, the defense attorney wrote.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa wrote that testimony from the both the first eyewitness and Adams corroborated testimony from other witnesses during five bail hearings between January and June.