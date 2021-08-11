Court grants bail for defendant charged with murder in man's shooting death

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man posted a $5,000 cash bond Wednesday after the court granted his petition earlier this week to grant bail on a murder charge.
Josue Anaya, 26, was fitted with a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet and must pay for ICU Monitoring's services while he awaits trial, Lake Criminal Court records show.
Anaya is accused of shooting 39-year-old Julio "Diablo" Salinas, 39, to death Jan. 13, 2020, in the 3800 block of Elm Street in East Chicago's Harbor section. He's pleaded not guilty.
Alijah R. Adams, 19, also was charged with one count of murder in connection with Salinas' homicide. Adams also has pleaded not guilty.
Salinas was shot six times, and a firearms examiner determined spent bullet casings found at the scene were fired by three different guns, records state.
Defendants in murder cases have a right to petition for bail, which can be granted if the court determines the presumption of guilt of murder — not a lesser offense — is not strong.
Anaya's attorney, Mark Gruenhagen, wrote in court filings that two eyewitnesses who identified Anaya as a suspect provided testimony that lacked credibility.
One eyewitness, Adams, repeatedly changed his story, rendering "his testimony not believable," Gruenhagen wrote.
Another eyewitness testified she saw two men chasing Salinas, who collapsed in the middle of the street after he was shot.
One eyewitness identified one of the men as Anaya and the other as another man, who has not been charged in Salinas' homicide. The eyewitness did not identify either of the men as Adams.
Gruenhagen questioned the eyewitness's testimony, because she admitted she never saw Anaya's face but believed it was him because of his body structure and distinctive gait.
Gruenhagen said the physical evidence in the case didn't match the eyewitness's testimony that Anaya hit Salinas with a gun, placed a knee on Salinas' neck and shot him in the head. A forensic pathologist testified there was no evidence Salinas was shot at close range, the defense attorney wrote.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa wrote that testimony from the both the first eyewitness and Adams corroborated testimony from other witnesses during five bail hearings between January and June.
The forensic pathologist determined Salinas had a contusion to the right side of his head caused by blunt force trauma, and gunshot wounds to Salinas' head and lower lip were consistent with testimony that Anaya allegedly shot Salinas while standing over him, the deputy prosecutor wrote.
The forensic pathologist testified items such as clothing can mask evidence of a close-range gunshot wound, Massa wrote.
Adams admitted he initially lied to police but ultimately agreed to testify against Anaya because he felt bad for Salinas' family, Massa wrote.
Anaya and Salinas have several relatives in common, because of relationships among their family members, according to court records.
Judge Diane Boswell set a hearing for Monday on Anaya's motion to continue his jury trial, which was set to begin Aug. 23.