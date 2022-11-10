Court grants bail for man, denies co-defendant's request in murder case

CROWN POINT — A court granted bail Monday for one man but denied a second defendant's request in a murder case linked to a fatal shooting July 31 inside a Gary gas station.

Michael R. Alexander, 26, of Fort Wayne, and Byron A. Barnes, 19, of Gary, each filed petitions to let bail.

They're accused of gunning down Tyrae D. Hayes, 25, of Gary, at the Citgo gas station in the 900 block of East Fifth Avenue.

Defendants charged with murder aren't afforded bail unless a court determines the presumption of guilt of murder is not strong.

After hearing testimony and evidence Oct. 11 and 19, Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan recommended bail be granted for Alexander but not Barnes. Alexander's bail was set at $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash.

Alexander's attorney, Joshua Malher, wrote in court filings that Alexander was never seen in video surveillance from the gas station.

Malher wrote his client didn't become part of the case until police found him 1 1/2 hours after the homicide at a busy park with Barnes and a third man, "who were indisputably confirmed to be at the Citgo shortly before the shooting."

A Gary police officer's identification of Alexander as a suspect "defies reason and practical reality," Malher wrote.

"Video degradation, bizarre suggestions of lighting being able to change skin tone, claims of fun-house mirror-style perspectives of height and build, tattoos becoming dark spots on the skin, bad timing, allegations of clothes swapping and selective concealment ... have forced the state to rely on guesswork and willful misinterpretation of the facts," the defense attorney's brief states.

Gary police were dispatched to the Citgo just before 3 p.m. July 31 and found Hayes unresponsive on the floor, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce wrote in court filings. He suffered nine gunshot wounds.

Police officers testified Hayes had been a suspect in the Nov. 12, 2021, homicide of 17-year-old Tobigah Goins in the 1000 block of Polk Street. No charges have been filed in that case.

Barnes and the third man, whose charges were rejected and later dismissed due to insufficient evidence, were seen on surveillance video inside the Citgo gas station, according to court records.

Barnes was wearing a black memorial hoodie, which said, "Gone but never forgotten Toby 4," and featured a photograph of Goins, documents state.

Barnes and the third man walked out to a gray Hyundai as Hayes arrived at the gas station on the back of a scooter, which left after he got off, records state.

Minutes after the gray Hyundai pulled down an alley southwest of the gas station, a man in a black hoodie and a second man in a blue T-shirt emerged on foot from the same alley, entered the gas station, shot Hayes and ran back to the alley. Both of the men had handguns, records state.

Police entered the Hyundai into a license plate reader system and located it about 1 1/2 hours later at Marquette Park, where officers also were dispatched for a report of men with guns smoking marijuana.

The state accused Barnes of turning the black hoodie inside out before the shooting. When Barnes was found at the park, police saw him wearing the memorial hoodie, Koonce wrote.

Barnes' attorney, James Thiros, wrote it wasn't clear the shooter was wearing a memorial hoodie.

"At the park, Byron Barnes had on a different shirt, pants and shoes, and was not wearing a hat worn by the shooter," he wrote.

The state's brief included side-by-side photos of an unmasked man identified by police as Barnes and the man seen shooting Hayes.

In both photos, the man's clothing — from his hat down to his shoes — matched, Koonce wrote.