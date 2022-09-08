Court grants bail for woman charged in deadly shooting outside smoke shop

CROWN POINT — A magistrate granted bail this week for a woman charged with murder in a deadly shooting last spring outside a Hammond smoke shop, but the court denied a similar petition from a man facing the same charge.

Mychael A. Thomas, 28, of East Chicago, was released from the Lake County Jail after she posted a bond Wednesday of $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash, court records show.

Her boyfriend, Marcus A. Ross, 28, of Hammond, remained in custody without bail in connection with the homicide April 1 outside the Oasis Smoke Shop, 5535 State Line Ave. in Hammond.

Both Thomas and Ross have pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and one count of criminal recklessness, which is linked to a witness at the shooting scene who was not wounded.

Zachery S. Smith, 27, of Chicago, died after he was shot four times, attempted to drive himself to a hospital, hit a white SUV and flipped his Ford Fusion just outside the entrance to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond.

Defendants in murder cases are not afforded bail unless the court makes a determination that the presumption of guilt of murder is not strong.

Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan presided over hearings June 14 and Aug. 10 on Thomas' and Ross' petitions to let bail.

According to court filings, Smith approached the passenger side of a gray Acura MDX parked outside the smoke shop and pointed two different guns at Thomas and Ross, who were each wearings neon green reflective jackets and were in the driver and front passenger seats, respectively.

After the confrontation ended, Thomas and Ross drove away and Smith moved his Ford Fusion into the parking spot where the Acura had been parked, records state.

About 25 minutes later, a man wearing burgundy pants, a neon green reflective jacket and a mask walked up to Smith from behind, shot him four times and fled on foot, records state.

Thomas' attorney, John Cantrell, wrote in court filings a Hammond police detective could not produce any video evidence at the hearings to show Thomas drove Ross back to the smoke shop before the shooting.

"The detective upon cross-examination was forced to admit that if Mychael Thomas did not drive back to the smoke shop that she wouldn't have any criminal liability," Cantrell wrote.

Outside of court, Cantrell said Thomas had two guns pointed at her and was subsequently charged with murder.

"I am still trying to figure out how she was charged with murder," he said. "She is a victim."

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce wrote in court filings that Thomas shares culpability with Ross, because the evidence showed she knew of Ross' alleged plan to kill Smith.

Video showed Thomas appeared to be waiting in the Acura on Doty Street moments after the shooting, and phone records showed she called him during this time, Koonce wrote.

Later, Thomas pulled into the smoke shop parking lot and asked a witness about a man in a reflective jacket.

Video from a location south of the crime scene showed Ross later pulled up in the Acura and retrieved items he previously placed in a garbage can. Police found multiple items with Ross' name on the ground in the area of the garbage can, records state.

Ross' attorney, Lakeisha Murdaugh, wrote the presumption of her client's guilt on a charge of murder was not strong, because it appeared the person who shot Smith acted under sudden heat.

The person seen shooting Smith in videos "was almost certainly shaken and still upset" after having two guns pointed at his head, she wrote.

"He was threatened with deadly force, and he shot the intimidator within three minutes of that threat," Murdaugh wrote.