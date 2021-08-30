Court grants bond for 2 charged in man's shooting death

She told police she refused to go with Windsheimer, and Cowart told Windsheimer to get off his property, court records state.

Windsheimer is accused of threatening to "blow this (expletive) up," to which Cowart allegedly replied: "Then get to bustin'."

The woman alleged Windsheimer asked Dukes if he had his pistol, and Dukes began shooting. She told police Windsheimer also has a pistol, records state.

Windsheimer's defense attorney, Nicholas Barnes, said Lake County prosecutors "came nowhere near their burden" while presenting evidence during bail hearings.

"The testimony was riddled with inconsistencies, crack usage and prostitution," Barnes said. " I'm pleased the judge was able to see the weaknesses and granted bond. I remain hopeful the state will also realize those weaknesses and dismiss the charges against my client."

Dukes' defense attorney, John Cantrell, said his client didn't participate in the crime.

"All of the witnesses against him were trying to blame him for this, and their efforts completely failed," Cantrell said.