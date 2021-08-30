Court grants bond for 2 charged in man's shooting death

CROWN POINT — Two men charged with murder in the shooting death of a Gary man last year were granted bond Friday, court records show.
Mark A. Windsheimer II, 28, of Gary, and Christopher J. Dukes II, 17, of Merrillville, are accused of killing 38-year-old Landen Cowart on Sept. 3, 2020, outside Cowart's home in the 2300 block of Colfax Street in Gary's Black Oak section.
Defendants in murder cases have a right to petition for bail, which can be granted if the court find the state cannot prove "by a preponderance of the evidence" that the presumption of a defendant's guilt of murder — not a lesser offense — is not strong.
Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Mark Watson presided over bail hearings Aug. 5 and 23 for Windsheimer and Dukes. Attorneys did not file any written briefs on the defendants' petitions to let bail.
After considering the evidence presented, Watson recommended a bond for each defendant of $75,000 surety or $7,500 cash.
If Windsheimer and Dukes post bond, they are to be placed on home detention with a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet at their own expense, court filings show.
According to charging documents, a woman told police Windsheimer, whom she previously dated, arrived at the home of Cowart, her boyfriend at the time, and wanted her to leave with Windsheimer.
She told police she refused to go with Windsheimer, and Cowart told Windsheimer to get off his property, court records state.
Windsheimer is accused of threatening to "blow this (expletive) up," to which Cowart allegedly replied: "Then get to bustin'."
The woman alleged Windsheimer asked Dukes if he had his pistol, and Dukes began shooting. She told police Windsheimer also has a pistol, records state.
Windsheimer's defense attorney, Nicholas Barnes, said Lake County prosecutors "came nowhere near their burden" while presenting evidence during bail hearings.
"The testimony was riddled with inconsistencies, crack usage and prostitution," Barnes said. " I'm pleased the judge was able to see the weaknesses and granted bond. I remain hopeful the state will also realize those weaknesses and dismiss the charges against my client."
Dukes' defense attorney, John Cantrell, said his client didn't participate in the crime.
"All of the witnesses against him were trying to blame him for this, and their efforts completely failed," Cantrell said.
According to charging documents, other witnesses told police they heard 10 to 15 gunshots, and saw Cowart fall against the house, stumble through the front door and collapse on the living room floor.
Dukes and Windsheimer sped off in a dark-colored SUV before police arrived, documents state.