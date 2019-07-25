CROWN POINT — Victims of a former Disabled American Veterans commander accused of swiping tens of thousands of dollars from a Crown Point chapter will have to wait another week for answers in the criminal case.
Kent Proctor, 69, of Gary, was scheduled for a hearing Thursday in Lake Criminal Court on one count of level 6 felony theft.
After sitting in Judge Clarence Murray’s chambers for about an hour, Proctor and other current DAV members involved in the case were informed the hearing was continued by the court and pushed back to Aug. 1.
DAV Chapter 80 Commander Kevin Dvorak, who was present for the initial hearing, has been eagerly awaiting closure in the alleged criminal matter that has been working its way through the courts since 2016.
"We've waited this long, another week isn’t going to matter too much at this point," Dvorak said. "I am just glad to see progress. The sooner we can get this resolved, the better."
Proctor was commander of the Crown Point DAV between 2011 and 2014 and had bank accounts at Centier Bank in Merrillville, court records state.
Between the DAV’s annual Forget-Me-Not fundraising events, bank withdrawals and checks written out to Proctor, Dvorak said the local DAV chapter was out about $40,000.
Proctor has denied doing anything wrong to impact the Crown Point chapter.
“I didn’t do anything. They do what they want to do with me. They put the blame on me,” Proctor said in a previous Times report.