CROWN POINT — A former Gary schools superintendent accused of stealing from the district will have to return to court Monday.
Cheryl Pruitt, 56, was among several defendants whose hearings were continued Tuesday after the morning court call got off to a late start.
Pruitt's attorney, Scott King, had a scheduling conflict and reached an agreement with Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa to continue Pruitt's hearing.
A temporary judge presided over Judge Diane Boswell's courtroom Tuesday.
Pruitt was charged Oct. 5 in Lake Criminal Court with felony counts of theft and official misconduct, which allege she deposited a $1,256 reimbursement from the district into her personal bank account after the district already had paid $1,617 from its extracurricular account to a district credit card to pay for her business trip in May 2016.
The state took over the Gary Community School Corp. in 2017, delegating all authority of the School Board and superintendent to an emergency manager who could cut costs and pay off more than $100 million in debt.
Pruitt had been serving as CEO of Chicago Virtual Charter School but was placed on paid administrative leave in late May, pending the outcome of an internal investigation, the CVCS board of directors said.
The board did not release details about the investigation surrounding Pruitt.