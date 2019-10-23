A man who killed a Lake County corrections officer and injured three others in a 2012 hit-and-run crash in Crown Point won't be getting behind the wheel of a vehicle again until at least June 14, 2022.
On Tuesday, the Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously rejected the request of Jason Cozmanoff, 49, for specialized driving privileges to travel for work, visit his children, attend medical appointments and shop — notwithstanding his 2014 conviction for reckless homicide.
Cozmanoff argued in his appeal that Lake Superior Judge Salvador Vasquez got it wrong when he determined in June that Cozmanoff was not eligible for specialized driving privileges.
Specifically, Cozmanoff said the statute Vasquez relied on only took effect in 2015, and does not apply to him because the law was not in force in 2014 when his license suspension was imposed.
In its ruling, the appellate court noted, however, that the specialized driving privileges Cozmanoff is seeking also only became available in 2015.
Regardless, Cozmanoff still is not eligible for the restricted driving privileges authorized by the law in effect at the time of his crime since he was convicted of reckless homicide as a result of an automobile accident, the appeals court said.
"We conclude the trial court's denial of Cozmanoff's petition for specialized driving privileges gives effect to the Legislature's intent," wrote Appeals Judge Elaine Brown in the court's 3-0 decision.
Cozmanoff still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to intervene in his case.
According to the Department of Correction, Cozmanoff served four years in prison for the March 6, 2012, crash on 93rd Avenue west of Main Street that killed Lake County Corrections Officer Britney Meux and injured three of her fellow officers.
Prosecutors said at trial that Cozmanoff's drinking contributed to his decision to continue driving 11 miles to his father's garage in Lakes of the Four Seasons, despite massive damage to the front end of the 2002 GMC Yukon.
A Lake Criminal Court jury found Cozmanoff guilty on 13 counts, including reckless homicide, criminal recklessness, failing to stop after an accident and reckless driving.
After his 2018 release from prison, the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles notified Cozmanoff his license would be suspended until June 14, 2022, records say.