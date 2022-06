Court of Appeals agrees to review special judge's decision on sheriff's indictment

The Indiana Court of Appeals agreed Wednesday to review a lower court's decision not to dismiss a criminal indictment against Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Special Judge Jeryl Leach in March denied Martinez's motion to dismiss his indictment, which included a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving. Martinez has pleaded not guilty.

Martinez's attorneys, Paul Stracci and Michael Woods, accused Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco of unduly influencing "the neutral and detached atmosphere" of grand jury proceedings in January by soliciting legal opinions from an Indiana State Police commander.

The imposition on the grand jurors' independent judgment was so "flagrant" that a dismissal is required, the defense attorneys wrote in court filings.

"We are very pleased that the Court of Appeals has chosen to take a close look at our concerns with the grand jury proceedings," Stracci said.

Levco and his co-counsel, David Thomas, fought the interlocutory appeal and argued that Levco's questioning of the commander was proper under Indiana Rules of Evidence.

"Only in cases in which there is a flagrant imposition on the grand jurors’ will or independent judgment will a court find a violation of due process," the special prosecutors wrote. "Defendant made no factual showing to the trial court that met this rigorous standard, and the trial court denied his motion."

Martinez is accused of driving at up to 50 mph over the speed limit in Crown Point and Merrillville in mid-September, while two Crown Point officers were chasing his unmarked Jeep Trackhawk with their lights and sirens activated.

The sheriff has denied the allegations and characterized the indictment as a "political witch hunt" by a "rival politician." His trial is currently set to begin Aug. 15.

In a petition seeking the interlocutory appeal, the defense attorneys wrote Martinez will be harmed when a new state law takes effect Friday because he will be prohibited from carrying a firearm due to the indictment.

The sheriff could be further harmed if a determination regarding his appeal is withheld until after a possible conviction and judgment, they wrote.

If convicted, Martinez, a sworn law enforcement officer who also serves as an elected sheriff, could be further harmed because he could lose a merit law enforcement position and his public office.

"These losses would be substantial and material even if Sheriff Martinez prevailed on appeal post-conviction on the issue for which he requests this court to accept interlocutory jurisdiction," they wrote.

Levco and Thomas rejected Martinez's attorneys' position that they could not re-file a case against the sheriff if he were to prevail on appeal.

"Defendant claims a privileged status as an elected sheriff," the special prosecutors wrote. "Many average citizens lose the ability to carry a firearm once indicted or convicted of a felony, lose employment and professional licensing, and suffer all kinds of collateral consequences for their criminal transgressions, including liberty. So, defendant's claim of substantial damage and injury is no more than any other defendant facing felony charges, let alone substantially more."

