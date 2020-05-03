Court orders Land Rover returned as Indiana loses again in civil forfeiture lawsuit

More importantly, the judge said forfeiting the Land Rover "constituted a life-altering sanction" on Timbs as it was his only asset, made it difficult for Timbs to maintain employment, and to obtain treatment for his drug addiction.

Added up, Todd said the state's seizure of Timbs' Land Rover violated the Excessive Fines Clause of the U.S. Constitution — which the U.S. Supreme Court last year ruled 9-0 in this case applies to states — as well as the Indiana Supreme Court's standards for applying the high court's decision to Indiana forfeitures.

"The court finds, by a significant margin, that Timbs has overcome his burden to establish that the harshness of the forfeiture of his 2013 Land Rover is grossly disproportional to the gravity of the underlying dealing offense and his culpability for the Land Rover's corresponding criminal use," Todd said.

He ordered the Land Rover, which the state has stored in an outdoor parking lot exposed to the elements since 2013, released to Timbs immediately.

Following the ruling, Timbs said the decision was important not just for his situation, "but for thousands of people who are caught up in forfeiture lawsuits."