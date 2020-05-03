Court orders Land Rover returned as Indiana loses again in civil forfeiture lawsuit

An Indiana man whose brand new Land Rover was seized by the state after he was arrested for dealing heroin in 2013 may get his vehicle back following seven years of legal wrangling, including a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Grant Superior Judge Jeffrey Todd on Monday ordered state officials to return Tyson Timbs' 2013 Land Rover LR2 after Todd concluded the forfeiture of the $41,558 vehicle was grossly disproportionate to the underlying crime, whose maximum possible fine was $10,000.
According to court records, Timbs pleaded guilty to one count of dealing in a controlled substance after he sold a total of 4 grams of heroin for $385 to undercover police officers at two controlled drug buys.
Timbs was sentenced to one year on home detention and five years on probation, records show. He paid $1,203 in fees and court costs.
Todd noted in his ruling Timbs was no "drug kingpin." He said the evidence shows Timbs only sold heroin on those two occasions and only then to support his opioid dependency.
The judge acknowledged there's no question Timbs used his Land Rover to deliver the drugs. But he said seizing the vehicle "was more punitive than remedial, rendering the punishment more harsh."
Specifically, Todd observed seizing the vehicle did nothing to remedy the harm allegedly caused by Timbs' "victimless" crime, since the heroin he sold only was purchased by police and never used, and Timbs' also separately paid the costs of the police investigation.
More importantly, the judge said forfeiting the Land Rover "constituted a life-altering sanction" on Timbs as it was his only asset, made it difficult for Timbs to maintain employment, and to obtain treatment for his drug addiction.
Added up, Todd said the state's seizure of Timbs' Land Rover violated the Excessive Fines Clause of the U.S. Constitution — which the U.S. Supreme Court last year ruled 9-0 in this case applies to states — as well as the Indiana Supreme Court's standards for applying the high court's decision to Indiana forfeitures.
"The court finds, by a significant margin, that Timbs has overcome his burden to establish that the harshness of the forfeiture of his 2013 Land Rover is grossly disproportional to the gravity of the underlying dealing offense and his culpability for the Land Rover's corresponding criminal use," Todd said.
He ordered the Land Rover, which the state has stored in an outdoor parking lot exposed to the elements since 2013, released to Timbs immediately.
Following the ruling, Timbs said the decision was important not just for his situation, "but for thousands of people who are caught up in forfeiture lawsuits."
"To me, the state's refusal to give back my car has never made sense," Timbs said. "If they're trying to rehabilitate me and help me help myself, why do you want to make things harder by taking away the vehicle I need to meet with my parole officer or go to a drug recovery program or go to work?"
"Forfeiture only makes it more challenging for people in my position to clean up and be contributing members of society."
On the other hand, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. said he isn't halting his efforts to keep Timbs' Land Rover on behalf of the state.
In a written statement, Hill vowed to "defend the constitutionality of Indiana's civil forfeiture laws" by asking the Indiana Supreme Court to review Todd's ruling.
"We believe the trial court to be misguided in its contention that Timbs' offenses were 'victimless,'" Hill said.
"To the contrary, we believe that dealing heroin is a very serious offense, and we believe that the devastation caused by the drug crisis across Indiana bears witness to this sad reality."
Meanwhile, Sam Gedge, an attorney for the Institute for Justice, which represents Timbs, said it's clear "the state's campaign to take Tyson's car is just the sort of abusive forfeiture that the Excessive Fines Clause is designed to curtail."
"The state of Indiana has spent over a half-decade trying to confiscate a vehicle from a low-income recovering addict. No one should have to spend seven years fighting the government just to get back their car, and we look forward to the Indiana attorney general restoring Tyson's property to him without further delay."
There is no timeline for a decision by the state's high court.
