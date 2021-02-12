Court orders resentencing of drunken driver who killed blind pedestrian in Hammond

A Chicago woman who killed a blind pedestrian in Hammond while she was driving drunk cannot be convicted of four separate drunken driving charges stemming from the same incident, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled.

Victoria Dotson, 35, was speeding through the intersection of Calumet Avenue and Gostlin Street on Sept. 1, 2017, when she struck James "Jimmy" Gavina, 58, as he walked slowly in the northbound lanes, according to court records.

Following a trial, records show Dotson was found guilty of two Level 5 felonies: causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and causing death when operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more; along with two Class C misdemeanors: operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Senior Judge Kathleen Lang, of the Lake Superior Court, entered judgment on all four convictions and sentenced Dotson to concurrent three-year sentences on all four counts, even though the maximum sentence for a misdemeanor is one year.

In her appeal, Dotson argued that Lang punishing her four times for the same offense clearly violates the statutory prohibition against substantive double jeopardy — an action the Indiana attorney general's office conceded was an error.

