CROWN POINT — Alcohol fueled a domestic fight that allegedly caused a 26-year-old woman to stab her boyfriend to death last week in Gary's Miller neighborhood, according to court records.
Delilah L. Hill was charged Saturday in Lake Criminal Court with murder and voluntary manslaughter on allegations she fatally stabbed Don Turner, 28, Thursday night at an apartment in the 900 block of North Wells Street.
Hill is not afforded bond on the charges, records state.
Gary police were dispatched to the apartment about 8 p.m. Thursday for reports two people were stabbed, records state. Hill was being tended to by a neighbor for a stab wound to the right forearm.
Turner was found on a couch in the couple's apartment. A bloody paper towel was plastered to his chest and he suffered labored breathing, records state. A blood-stained knife was found in the kitchen's sink.
Turner was pronounced dead about 9 p.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus. Hill was treated at the same hospital for her wounded arm, records state.
Hill told authorities she got out of work shortly before 7 p.m. and met her boyfriend and their 2-year-old son at the park. She said she drank a 16 ounce wine cooler, which made her a “little tipsy,” records state.
She said she saw Turner fill a cup with half of a fifth (about 12 1/2 ounces) of gin that night. She said when they returned to the apartment, Turner refused to give her a cigarette, which led to an argument.
She told authorities Turner twice punched her in the face before she grabbed the knife, records state. She claimed Turner then lunged at her, so she stabbed him in the chest.
Hill claimed her son was present during the fight, but a neighbor told authorities she had been watching the couple's son since 5:30 p.m. that day. She said Hill came to her apartment that evening bleeding from the arm and her boyfriend was laying on the stairs.
She said Hill wanted her son from the apartment, records state. The neighbor said she then called 911.
Hill claimed Turner was regularly abusive when he drank, records state.
Hill was charged in July in Gary City Court with disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement. She entered a pretrial diversion agreement Aug. 20, which would have allowed her to avoid conviction if she stayed out of trouble for one year and served 80 hours of community service, records state.
Hill was expected to appear at an initial court hearing Monday morning, records state.