Court refuses to reconsider decision to release double murder defendant on bond

Taylor was arrested April 8, 2019, and should have been released Oct. 8 because the state failed to meet its deadline, Campbell and Cantrell said in court filings.

No exceptions to Rule 4 — such as a congested court calendar or error on Taylor's part — apply, they wrote. The attorneys also argued that a continuance requested May 24, 2019, should be attributed to the state and not Taylor.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay wrote in court filings the state has not exhausted a 180-day deadline under Criminal Rule 4A and was allowed another 90 days — for a total of 270 days — when Judge Clarence Murray granted its request last fall to continue Taylor's trial under Criminal Rule 4D.

Campbell and Cantrell wrote prosecutors were attempting to use Rule 4D as a "red herring" to confuse the court. Rule 4D is irrelevant because prosecutors didn't invoke it until after Taylor already should have been released under Rule 4A, defense attorneys said.