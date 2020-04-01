Court refuses to reconsider decision to release double murder defendant on bond

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge on Wednesday denied prosecutors' request that he reconsider his decision to release a defendant in a double murder case on bond while awaiting trial.
Judge Michael Pagano said he agreed with written arguments filed by attorneys for Darren "Duke" Taylor Jr. and declined to set a hearing on the state's motion.
Taylor's attorneys, John Cantrell and Michael A. Campbell, filed documents earlier this week saying Pagano's decision to release Taylor while awaiting trial was not only proper but overdue.
Taylor Jr., 40, is on house arrest at his parents' Hammond home ahead of his trial, which was recently rescheduled for May 4 — the first day Lake County jury trials are expected following a suspension due to coronavirus.
He's accused of fatally shooting his father's former mistress, Temia Haywood, 35, and her 13-year-old son Lavell Edmond on March 23, 2019, at Haywood's home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary.
Prosecutors filed a motion March 18 asking Pagano, a Lake Criminal Court judge, to reconsider his earlier decision to release Taylor from jail under Indiana Criminal Rule 4. Pagano granted Taylor's request the same day to continue a jury trial that had been set for March.
Criminal Rule 4 requires the state to bring defendants to trial within six months while holding them in custody.
Taylor was arrested April 8, 2019, and should have been released Oct. 8 because the state failed to meet its deadline, Campbell and Cantrell said in court filings.
No exceptions to Rule 4 — such as a congested court calendar or error on Taylor's part — apply, they wrote. The attorneys also argued that a continuance requested May 24, 2019, should be attributed to the state and not Taylor.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay wrote in court filings the state has not exhausted a 180-day deadline under Criminal Rule 4A and was allowed another 90 days — for a total of 270 days — when Judge Clarence Murray granted its request last fall to continue Taylor's trial under Criminal Rule 4D.
Campbell and Cantrell wrote prosecutors were attempting to use Rule 4D as a "red herring" to confuse the court. Rule 4D is irrelevant because prosecutors didn't invoke it until after Taylor already should have been released under Rule 4A, defense attorneys said.
"The state has attempted to engage in mathematical gymnastics in an attempt to circumvent a clear application" of Indiana Criminal Rule 4A, the attorneys wrote. "As such, the court should summarily deny that state's motion to reconsider."
