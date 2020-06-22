Court rejects murder appeal from man who shot girlfriend after she declined to 'please' him

The Indiana Court of Appeals has unanimously affirmed the murder conviction and 60-year prison term issued to a Michigan City man who shot his girlfriend in the neck when she declined to "please" him.
Brian Taylor, now 26, killed Simone Bush, 24, on March 14, 2014 in her Michigan City home while her family was asleep, following a physical altercation that Taylor said in Facebook messages stemmed from a dispute over "how you don't think you don't gotta please (your) man," according to court records.
Taylor's trial initially was postponed due to Michigan City police illegally eavesdropping on a private conversation between Taylor and his lawyer concerning evidence in the case and trial strategy.
The Indiana Supreme Court, however, ultimately allowed the case against Taylor to proceed after it ordered some evidence obtained by police in connection with the eavesdropping excluded from the trial.
According to court records, Taylor's first trial ended in a mistrial after a LaPorte County jury was unable to agree on a verdict.
He was convicted of murder following a second jury trial in July 2018, records show.
In his appeal, Taylor challenged the admission at his trial of witness testimony and Facebook messages that he claimed were tainted by police eavesdropping, prosecutor misconduct and erroneous conclusions drawn from those misdeeds.
Chief Judge Cale Bradford, writing for the state appeals court, rejected those claims by pointing out decisions concerning the admissibility of evidence in Taylor's trial were made at the strictest possible legal standard, to correct for the police eavesdropping, and there's no reason for the appeals court to reweigh the evidence in the case.
Taylor also unsuccessfully argued in his appeal there was insufficient evidence to show he committed murder and his 60-year prison sentence was inappropriate.
Bradford noted the evidence in the case showed Taylor was in Bush's bedroom when she was killed by a single gunshot fired from contact range, Taylor was in close proximity to Bush when the gun was fired, Bush was not the person who fired the gun, and Taylor fled and concealed evidence immediately following the shooting.
As for Taylor's character, Bradford observed that Taylor was involved in another fatal shooting in Michigan City while awaiting trial for a murder prompted by his girlfriend's unwillingness to "please" him, and Taylor's 60-year sentence was less than the maximum 65-year sentence he could have received.
"Taylor has not established that his moderately-aggravated 60-year sentence is inappropriate in light of the nature of his offense and his character," Bradford said.
Taylor still is entitled to request the Indiana Supreme Court review the appellate court ruling.
Timothy Rabatine
James Childress
Amanda Johnson
Brandon Lane
Joshua Murray
Ankoma Kirk
Jerell Coleman
Dakota Glancy
Thomas McGowan
Ryan Bransseur
Carter Morse
Nicholas Mahoney
Shawn Graham
Darrel Eckwood
Russell Albano
Gary Wozniak
Tyler Strickhorn
UPDATE: Man who fled cops gave fake name, was wanted on warrant
LAPORTE COUNTY – A man who was arrested after leading police on a car chase early Wednesday gave officials a false name and was wanted on an out-of-state warrant, cops said.
38-year-old Jose Zavala, is accused of fleeing police, speeding on an interstate and refusing verbal commands from officers, Lake County Sheriff's police Capt. Derek Allen said.
Zavala was wanted by authorities in Wheeling, Illinois on a domestic battery warrant previously issued for his arrest.
Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to U.S. 20 and U.S. 35 for a report of a road rage incident. A caller told police a pickup truck was trying to force their vehicle off the road on Interstate 94, Allen said.
Officers later saw a truck matching the caller's description, driven by Zavala, speeding east on U.S. 20.
Police attempted a traffic stop but Zavala continued on U.S. 20 before driving west on Ind. State Road 2.
The truck later came to a stop near Whitehead Road after running over tire deflators set by police. Officers gave verbal commands for Zavala to leave the truck, but he refused, Allen said.
Police say officers then released a chemical agent inside the truck. Zavala then exited and was taken into custody at the LaPorte County Jail.
Zavala was charged with one count of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement, and two counts of resisting law enforcement.
After police learned Zavala provided a fake name, he was also charged with one count of false identity statement.
Bond was set for Zavala at $755 through LaPorte County Circuit Court.
Timothy Rabatine
James Childress
Amanda Johnson
Brandon Lane
Joshua Murray
Ankoma Kirk
Jerell Coleman
Dakota Glancy
Thomas McGowan
Ryan Bransseur
Carter Morse
Nicholas Mahoney
Shawn Graham
Darrel Eckwood
Russell Albano
Gary Wozniak
Tyler Strickhorn
UPDATE: Man who fled cops gave fake name, was wanted on warrant
LAPORTE COUNTY – A man who was arrested after leading police on a car chase early Wednesday gave officials a false name and was wanted on an out-of-state warrant, cops said.
38-year-old Jose Zavala, is accused of fleeing police, speeding on an interstate and refusing verbal commands from officers, Lake County Sheriff's police Capt. Derek Allen said.
Zavala was wanted by authorities in Wheeling, Illinois on a domestic battery warrant previously issued for his arrest.
Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to U.S. 20 and U.S. 35 for a report of a road rage incident. A caller told police a pickup truck was trying to force their vehicle off the road on Interstate 94, Allen said.
Officers later saw a truck matching the caller's description, driven by Zavala, speeding east on U.S. 20.
Police attempted a traffic stop but Zavala continued on U.S. 20 before driving west on Ind. State Road 2.
The truck later came to a stop near Whitehead Road after running over tire deflators set by police. Officers gave verbal commands for Zavala to leave the truck, but he refused, Allen said.
Police say officers then released a chemical agent inside the truck. Zavala then exited and was taken into custody at the LaPorte County Jail.
Zavala was charged with one count of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement, and two counts of resisting law enforcement.
After police learned Zavala provided a fake name, he was also charged with one count of false identity statement.
Bond was set for Zavala at $755 through LaPorte County Circuit Court.
Timothy Rabatine
James Childress
Amanda Johnson
Brandon Lane
Joshua Murray
Ankoma Kirk
Jerell Coleman
Dakota Glancy
Thomas McGowan
Ryan Bransseur
Carter Morse
Nicholas Mahoney
Shawn Graham
Darrel Eckwood
Russell Albano
Gary Wozniak
Tyler Strickhorn
UPDATE: Man who fled cops gave fake name, was wanted on warrant
LAPORTE COUNTY – A man who was arrested after leading police on a car chase early Wednesday gave officials a false name and was wanted on an out-of-state warrant, cops said.
38-year-old Jose Zavala, is accused of fleeing police, speeding on an interstate and refusing verbal commands from officers, Lake County Sheriff's police Capt. Derek Allen said.
Zavala was wanted by authorities in Wheeling, Illinois on a domestic battery warrant previously issued for his arrest.
Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to U.S. 20 and U.S. 35 for a report of a road rage incident. A caller told police a pickup truck was trying to force their vehicle off the road on Interstate 94, Allen said.
Officers later saw a truck matching the caller's description, driven by Zavala, speeding east on U.S. 20.
Police attempted a traffic stop but Zavala continued on U.S. 20 before driving west on Ind. State Road 2.
The truck later came to a stop near Whitehead Road after running over tire deflators set by police. Officers gave verbal commands for Zavala to leave the truck, but he refused, Allen said.
Police say officers then released a chemical agent inside the truck. Zavala then exited and was taken into custody at the LaPorte County Jail.
Zavala was charged with one count of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement, and two counts of resisting law enforcement.
After police learned Zavala provided a fake name, he was also charged with one count of false identity statement.
Bond was set for Zavala at $755 through LaPorte County Circuit Court.
Timothy Rabatine
James Childress
Amanda Johnson
Brandon Lane
Joshua Murray
Ankoma Kirk
Jerell Coleman
Dakota Glancy
Thomas McGowan
Ryan Bransseur
Carter Morse
Nicholas Mahoney
Shawn Graham
Darrel Eckwood
Russell Albano
Gary Wozniak
Tyler Strickhorn
UPDATE: Man who fled cops gave fake name, was wanted on warrant
LAPORTE COUNTY – A man who was arrested after leading police on a car chase early Wednesday gave officials a false name and was wanted on an out-of-state warrant, cops said.
38-year-old Jose Zavala, is accused of fleeing police, speeding on an interstate and refusing verbal commands from officers, Lake County Sheriff's police Capt. Derek Allen said.
Zavala was wanted by authorities in Wheeling, Illinois on a domestic battery warrant previously issued for his arrest.
Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to U.S. 20 and U.S. 35 for a report of a road rage incident. A caller told police a pickup truck was trying to force their vehicle off the road on Interstate 94, Allen said.
Officers later saw a truck matching the caller's description, driven by Zavala, speeding east on U.S. 20.
Police attempted a traffic stop but Zavala continued on U.S. 20 before driving west on Ind. State Road 2.
The truck later came to a stop near Whitehead Road after running over tire deflators set by police. Officers gave verbal commands for Zavala to leave the truck, but he refused, Allen said.
Police say officers then released a chemical agent inside the truck. Zavala then exited and was taken into custody at the LaPorte County Jail.
Zavala was charged with one count of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement, and two counts of resisting law enforcement.
After police learned Zavala provided a fake name, he was also charged with one count of false identity statement.
Bond was set for Zavala at $755 through LaPorte County Circuit Court.
Timothy Rabatine
James Childress
Amanda Johnson
Brandon Lane
Joshua Murray
Ankoma Kirk
Jerell Coleman
Dakota Glancy
Thomas McGowan
Ryan Bransseur
Carter Morse
Nicholas Mahoney
Shawn Graham
Darrel Eckwood
Russell Albano
Gary Wozniak
Tyler Strickhorn
UPDATE: Man who fled cops gave fake name, was wanted on warrant
LAPORTE COUNTY – A man who was arrested after leading police on a car chase early Wednesday gave officials a false name and was wanted on an out-of-state warrant, cops said.
38-year-old Jose Zavala, is accused of fleeing police, speeding on an interstate and refusing verbal commands from officers, Lake County Sheriff's police Capt. Derek Allen said.
Zavala was wanted by authorities in Wheeling, Illinois on a domestic battery warrant previously issued for his arrest.
Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to U.S. 20 and U.S. 35 for a report of a road rage incident. A caller told police a pickup truck was trying to force their vehicle off the road on Interstate 94, Allen said.
Officers later saw a truck matching the caller's description, driven by Zavala, speeding east on U.S. 20.
Police attempted a traffic stop but Zavala continued on U.S. 20 before driving west on Ind. State Road 2.
The truck later came to a stop near Whitehead Road after running over tire deflators set by police. Officers gave verbal commands for Zavala to leave the truck, but he refused, Allen said.
Police say officers then released a chemical agent inside the truck. Zavala then exited and was taken into custody at the LaPorte County Jail.
Zavala was charged with one count of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement, and two counts of resisting law enforcement.
After police learned Zavala provided a fake name, he was also charged with one count of false identity statement.
Bond was set for Zavala at $755 through LaPorte County Circuit Court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.