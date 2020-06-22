Court rejects murder appeal from man who shot girlfriend after she declined to 'please' him

Chief Judge Cale Bradford, writing for the state appeals court, rejected those claims by pointing out decisions concerning the admissibility of evidence in Taylor's trial were made at the strictest possible legal standard, to correct for the police eavesdropping, and there's no reason for the appeals court to reweigh the evidence in the case.

Taylor also unsuccessfully argued in his appeal there was insufficient evidence to show he committed murder and his 60-year prison sentence was inappropriate.

Bradford noted the evidence in the case showed Taylor was in Bush's bedroom when she was killed by a single gunshot fired from contact range, Taylor was in close proximity to Bush when the gun was fired, Bush was not the person who fired the gun, and Taylor fled and concealed evidence immediately following the shooting.

As for Taylor's character, Bradford observed that Taylor was involved in another fatal shooting in Michigan City while awaiting trial for a murder prompted by his girlfriend's unwillingness to "please" him, and Taylor's 60-year sentence was less than the maximum 65-year sentence he could have received.

"Taylor has not established that his moderately-aggravated 60-year sentence is inappropriate in light of the nature of his offense and his character," Bradford said.