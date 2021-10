Court revokes man's bond after 2nd alleged attack on woman in past year

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court magistrate revoked a Chicago man's bond Thursday in an attempted murder case after the man was charged with attacking his child's mother for the second time this year.

Diamontae L. Kellum, 25, was ordered held without bond on charges he strangled the woman and attempted to murder a passerby who stopped to help her Feb. 16 in the 5800 block of Columbia Avenue in Hammond.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold filed a petition to revoke Kellum's $15,000 cash bond after he was charged in connection with another alleged attack on the woman Sept. 27 at the same Hammond residence.

In his new case, Kellum is accused of strangling the woman, throwing her around a room and slamming a door on her as she fled with their child.

Kellum has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

After hearing evidence and testimony Thursday, Magistrate Mark Watson granted the state's petition to revoke.

Kellum's next court date was set for Nov. 17.

